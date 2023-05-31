A Ballarat Grammar staff member is in hospital being treated for meningococcal disease, prompting a large scale health response to identify any potential close contacts.
A second staff member is also being tested.
In a statement, Grampians Health confirmed the Grampians Public Health Unit was working closely with a school to identify any close contacts and ensure they are supported with appropriate precautionary measures.
A small number of staff have been identified as close contacts, but no students.
The school was notified early on Tuesday that the staff member had been diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis and was being treated in hospital.
Symptoms of meningococcal disease include fever, photophobia (dislike of bright lights), headache, rash of red-purple pinprick spots or larger bruises, vomiting and/or diarrhoea, neck stiffness or aching, general malaise, joint pains and sore muscles, drowsiness, confusion, backache- Grampians Public Health Unit
Parents at the school received a letter from principal Adam Heath on Tuesday afternoon, with an information forum for parents with the Grampians Public Health Unit experts and staff scheduled tonight.
"We are working under the direction of the Grampians Public Health Unit, which is coordinating our health response. We are taking every precaution to keep our boarding and broader school community safe," Mr Heath said in a statement.
"The staff members within our community who have been identified by the Grampians Public Health Unit as close contacts have been advised and are being closely monitored.
"We are briefing parents, teachers, and students within our community and providing care and support for the affected staff members and their families.
"We will continue to work closely with the Grampians Public Health Unit and maintain the highest vigilance in support of all within our community."
Meningococcal disease can be contagious where there has been sustained close exposure to a person carrying the disease.
"Whilst the risk to the broader community is low, we ask that you please remain vigilant to the symptoms of meningococcal disease," a Grampians Public Health Unit spokesperson said in a statement.
"Symptoms of meningococcal disease include fever, photophobia (dislike of bright lights), headache, rash of red-purple pinprick spots or larger bruises, vomiting and/or diarrhoea, neck stiffness or aching, general malaise, joint pains and sore muscles, drowsiness, confusion, backache.
"If you or someone close to you has some of these signs, and appears to be much sicker than usual, seek medical attention from your doctor or nearest hospital emergency department immediately."
About 10 per cent of the population carry meningococcal bacteria in their throat without becoming unwell but can pass it on to others through close, prolonged contact.
In a small number of people it can enter the blood and cause invasive meningococcal disease which can can develop very quickly and causes death in five to 10 per cent of cases.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat recorded only one case of the disease last year, which was the first meningococcal infection since 2018.
This latest case in Ballarat is the sixth case of meningococcal disease in Victoria so far this year, compared to 15 across the state for the whole of 2022.
In October, health authorities warned that the number of meningococcal disease cases was increasing, warning parents to make sure they know the signs of infection and ensure babies and adolescents and are up to date with any crucial vaccinations they may have missed during the pandemic.
The disease mainly affects children, and teens aged 15 to 19, but can occur at any age.
Following an increase of cases in 2016 and 2017, the state government introduced a free meningococcal vaccine for year 10 students, and same aged teens not at school, to protect against the A, C, W and Y strains of meningococcal.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.