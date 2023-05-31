The Courier
Confirmed case of meningococcal disease at Ballarat Grammar School

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 5:30pm
A Ballarat Grammar staff member is being treated for meningococcal meningitis
A Ballarat Grammar staff member is in hospital being treated for meningococcal disease, prompting a large scale health response to identify any potential close contacts.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

