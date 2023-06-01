The Courier
Car theft charge based on fingerprints withdrawn

By Jenny Denton
June 1 2023 - 11:30am
Fingerprints found on a rearview mirror of a car stolen from Alfredton has not been enough to convict an alleged car thief and the court has withdrawn the charges.

