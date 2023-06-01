AFTER successive defeats against academy teams, the GWV Rebels under-18 girls will be chasing a return to form when they travel to Shepley Oval in Dandenong to take on Gippsland Power.
The Rebels have a good record over the Power, defeating it by 50 points earlier this season, but Gippsland has shown marked improvement since in the Coates Talent League.
Rebels head coach Sally Riley said after a couple of big weeks against bigger, stronger opponents, GWV was excited about Sunday's challenge
"Last weekend we showed glimpses of our best, but you can't win games playing inconsistent football for four quarters," she said.
"I was really proud of our young 16-year-old debutants Maggie (Johnstone) and Jovie (Skewes-Clinton) who slotted into the team nicely. They have a bright future at the Rebels over the next few years."
The GWV Rebels have named another debutante in Annabelle Glossop from Terang Mortlake for this round. Glossop has a strong cricket background and showed glimpses of skill before a knee injury in a pre-season game.
'"Annabelle impressed in trial games with her game sense and skill, but unfortunately injured her knee so missed a few months of training," Riley said.
"Given she was injured she remained committed to travel from Warrnambool every Wednesday to continue her development through education sessions and rehab.
"We have given her time to complete her rehab, play consistent matches at local level and gain confidence in herself and we believe she is ready to step up to put on a Rebels Jumper."
The Rebels also welcome back Olivia Leonard from an injury lay-off, but Paige Livingston will miss with her own injury concerns.
The match is a part of a double-header day with the Rebels boys' program with the girls playing at 11am and the boys at 1pm.
