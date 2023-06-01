Police in Daylesford are investigating a series of car break-ins and thefts across the town.
At least three incidents were reported on Wednesday - and officers believe there may be others that have gone unreported.
"The three cases that we became aware of yesterday were in Millar Street and also along the Ballan-Daylesford Road near Victoria Park," Senior Constable Sam Barber said.
"In all cases, the owners were at home and the cars were in the drive - and only one of those cars appears to have been locked."
He said purses and wallets were taken.
"I really want to get the message out that you should lock your cars, be vigilant," Sen Con Barber said.
"Also get your CCTV or security cameras checked or serviced to see if they're working.
"It's been a real issue in Daylesford recently.
"Hopefully people are waking up to it."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
