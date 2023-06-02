A well-rested Brett Bewley will return to the undefeated Devils' line-up for their highly anticipated clash with the unbeaten Bloods on Saturday.
Bewley missed Darley's round seven win against Lake Wendouree, with coach Dan Jordan opting to rest the former Fremantle Docker.
"Brett was a little bit sore before our game against Melton South and pulled up sore the training before Lake Wendouree so we decided not to risk it," Jordan said.
"He could have played but we thought we'd just keep him on ice and get a good week on the track into him."
While Darley's skipper returns, Melton loses its captain in Jack Walker after a bump from East Point's Paddy Hannaford resulted in a concussion.
REDAN will welcome back Nick Barker, who impressed in his opening four games of the season, while Lachlan McLean misses the round eight Sunbury clash.
McLean was one of two Lions to suffer a concussion in the round six win against East Point alongside Jacob Werts.
VFL-listed Cooper Craig-Peters, who was originally expected for a weeks-long stint on the sidelines, is fully fit and firing but expected to line up for Footscray at the weekend.
Sunbury will once again wait on Harrison Minton-Connell's VFL selection to find out whether they have the Essendon star for Saturday's clash, with the Lions also without Mitch Lewis for the next month.
Lions coach Travis Hodgson said Lewis was headed overseas for vacation and will miss the next three games against Redan, Ballarat and Sebastopol.
LAKE WENDOUREE loses Kyle Anderson following a scary concussion against Darley in round seven.
Jack Fitzpatrick's side prepares for a winnable contest against a Bacchus Marsh outfit still chasing its first win.
"The last couple of games we've been competitive," Fitzpatrick said.
"I thought we were really competitive against Darley up until Kyle Anderson's incident even though they didn't have Brett Bewley."
BALLARAT has the bye in round eight, but the two-week break allows some injured Swans a much-needed rest as they eye a return against Sunbury in round nine.
"The break gives a few of our boys a good opportunity to get right," Maple said.
"Paddy Simpson will be a test when we return to action.
"We should get our captain Will Garner back and hopefully Riley Constable and Luke Gray will be all good to go as well."
at MacPherson Park
at CE Brown Reserve
at Mars Stadium
at Marty Busch Reserve
at Clarke Oval
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
