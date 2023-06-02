The Courier
BFNL R8 preview: Bewley back as Darley prepares for all-conquering Melton

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Brett Bewley returns for Darley to face the might of reigning premier Melton
A well-rested Brett Bewley will return to the undefeated Devils' line-up for their highly anticipated clash with the unbeaten Bloods on Saturday.

