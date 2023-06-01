More Ballarat residents are keen to be more conscious when it comes to sustainability and fashion, according to second-hand market organisers.
Ballarat Wholefoods Collective's winter Op Shop and Vintage Sale will be on Saturday, June 3 at Barkly Square.
The second event for 2023 will be the biggest yet, says marketing coordinator Naomi Irvin.
"It started to help people look at sustainable ways of managing fashion, avoiding fast fashion and reusing and recycling textiles and clothing," she said.
More than 40 stalls will offer clothing and accessories for children and adults; and will include vintage speciality stalls and plus-size stalls.
There will also be a worm farm workshop on Saturday and a puzzle swap.
The stalls booked out in two weeks and the September sale is already half-booked. The $5 stall fee goes back into the Ballarat Wholefoods Collective which is 100 per cent volunteer-run.
Ms Irvin said more people in Ballarat were aware of their environmental footprint.
"There's a growing awareness of how much we're putting back into landfills," she said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania, she has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
