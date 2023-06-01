The Courier
Home/National Sport/A-League

He's back home

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Trigger
Michael Trigger

MICHAEL Trigger has returned to Ballarat City FC senior men's team as manager as the club looks to turn around their disappointing season and remain in NPL3 into next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.