Crane flies resemble large mosquitoes with very long legs.
Their appearance might be off-putting, but they are harmless to us, and they don't bite or sting, or suck blood, despite their mosquito-like appearance. No mosquito is as large as a cranefly.
An average body length is 15mm, with a few reaching nearly 20mm.
Today's photo shows 100 or more of them sheltering under a piece of bark attached to a tree, less than a metre from the ground.
Although found for much of the year, they are most obvious in autumn, when large or small swarms of them gather in sheltered bushland places after the autumn rains.
Old diggings, hollow stumps and similar places are often chosen. Sometimes they are found in dense swampy vegetation.
Crane flies have no interest in humans. They tend to move off when disturbed from their sheltering spots, using a rather slow and cumbersome style of flight.
Adult crane flies have over-sized long brittle legs that often break off. A lot of a crane fly's time is spent hanging or clinging, rather than walking.
Their main food seems to be nectar and pollen. However, some species are thought not to eat at all, spending their short adult life (one or two weeks) seeking a mate and producing the next generation.
Young, brown grub-like crane fly larvae spend a year or more in wet soil or decomposing vegetation, feeding on decomposing soil and the small organisms within.
Some species eat roots of grasses and other plants, sometimes causing damage to crops when they do so.
Most adult crane flies are dull-coloured, but there are some striking large black-and-yellow species that are found locally.
A few different species of deer have been sighted in the Ballarat district over the years.
A recent report of a deer the size of a large calf has come from rural Invermay, which is getting closer to the city.
The lone, unantlered animal was seen at 7pm on a roadside alongside rural properties, about 500 metres from state forest.
Red deer have long been known in several places in the Ballarat district, while there have been sightings of a slender deer species in the Wombat Forest. These latter animals may have been fallow deer.
The sambar deer is frequently seen in the Beaufort and Mt Cole forests, where it is causing environmental damage.
The sambar and the red deer are large animals.
Most local reports seem to involve these two species.
There are several other local places where deer have been seen.
This insect was hanging from a back patio in Melbourne. It then disappeared and was later found in this Camelia bush at the front of the house. What is it and will it develop into a butterfly? H.B., via email.
Your insect is the caterpillar of a Saunders case moth. A nickname is bagworm. It makes a protective cover of silk, then camouflages it with little pieces of stick.
The caterpillar eventually reaches about 30 mm long. Only its head and front legs are exposed when it moves. It remains in its case all the time.
The caterpillars with their baggy cases move readily, mostly at night. They feed on leaves, from a surprisingly wide range of trees and shrubs.
The adult male moth has black wings, a furry orange head and a long black and orange body. The moths aren't often seen, partly because they fly at night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.