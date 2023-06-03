The Courier
Nature Notes: Crane flies seen massed together near Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
June 3 2023 - 11:30am
Crane flies spend their time hanging or clinging rather than walking, even though they have very long legs which are brittle and often break.
Crane flies resemble large mosquitoes with very long legs.

