Round eight boasts some highly-anticipated clashes, but none more than the BFNL's two undefeated sides going head-to-head at MacPherson Park.
BFNL ROUND EIGHT FIXTURE
Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
MELTON (7-0) v DARLEY (6-0)
At MacPherson Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 4, 2022 - Melton 11.14 (80) d Darley 7.8 (50)
Melton loses its skipper in Jack Walker (concussion) while Darley welcomes back captain Brett Bewley for one of the most-anticipated match-ups this season.
Bewley missed Darley's round seven win against Lake Wendouree, with coach Dan Jordan opting to rest the former Fremantle Docker.
"Brett was a little bit sore before our game against Melton South and pulled up sore the training before Lake Wendouree so we decided not to risk it," Jordan said.
"He could have played but we thought we'd just keep him on ice and get a good week on the track into him."
Both sides head into the contest without a loss to their name, with Melton boasting a league-best 7-0 record while Darley sits at 6-0.
While the Bloods have been frequently challenged this season, Darley's closest win was still a 39-point blowout against East Point.
LAKE WENDOUREE (1-5) v BACCHUS MARSH (0-6)
At C.E. Brown Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 11, 2022 - Cobras 10.12 (72) d Lakers 6.6 (42)
Despite sharing just one win between them, these two sides will be helding into their round eight clash full of confidence.
Bacchus Marsh boasted a four-point lead at half time against Sunbury last week, while the Lakers were competitive in the first half against Darley.
Jack Fitzpatrick's side is chasing its second win this season.
"The last couple of games we've been competitive," Fitzpatrick said.
"I thought we were really competitive against Darley up until Kyle Anderson's incident even though they didn't have Brett Bewley."
It is a perfect opportunity for Jason Williams' side to finally get on the board, but it will not be easy.
NORTH BALLARAT (4-3) v MELTON SOUTH (0-7)
At Mars Stadium
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 17, 2022 - Roosters 26.13 (169) d Panthers 3.6 (24)
North Ballarat arrived as a premiership contender in round seven, while Melton South fell by triple digits for the seventh-consecutive week.
It sets up another one-sided affair for the Panthers in round eight.
North Ballarat is the only top six side yet to play Melton South, meaning the Roosters are due for a percentage boost.
SEBASTOPOL v EAST POINT
At Marty Busch Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 13, 2022 - Sebastopol 10.8 (68) d East Point 7.18 (60)
East Point's accuracy in front of goals potentially cost it four points against reigning premiers Melton last week, as well as the last time it met Sebastopol.
The Roos and Burra will be looking to bounce back following disappointing round seven defeats.
These two sides are expected to be playing finals, making this game all the more important.
SUNBURY v REDAN
At Clarke Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 7, 2022 - Redan 10.16 (76) d Sunbury 8.15 (63)
The 'Battle of the Lions' finally arrives as Redan looks to return from the bye in style.
Redan recorded a statement-making win against East Point in round six, but Sunbury will be a different beast, especially at Clarke Oval.
Both sides missed finals last season, meaning if they want to be there in 2023, this is a game they should win.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
