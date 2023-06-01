The struggle for a Scout hall in Ballan is older than most of the Scouts themselves - but this Sunday the new doors are being officially flung open.
From 11am the Inglis Street hall will be showcased at a community open day, barbecue and an annual celebration of what 1st Ballan has achieved.
Scouts have spent the last few months writing and illustrating invitations to dignitaries including the Premier, Prime Minister - and rumour has it, the King.
It turns out they all had a bit on.
But Victorian Youth Minister Natalie Suleyman, Eureka State Labor MP Michaela Settle and Hawke Federal Labor MP Sam Rae will do the honours from 1pm at the $1.1 million hall.
Until last year it was the site of Guide House - a former railways home moved to a main street vacant block around 1970.
A time capsule was buried on the site, but has never been found.
Now the group has made another - to be sealed by concrete.
"It'll be dug up hopefully on 4 June 2073," Ballan Venturer Jessica Jones said.
"We'll make it obvious and put a sign over the top - we just need a sponsor for the plaque."
"We've been collecting stuff from the community including drawings by the Joeys, badges, menus, business cards and newspapers."
Meanwhile, the 16-year-old said she loved the huge new hall.
By the time the wrecking ball arrived at Guide House in 2022, a tree branch was growing through the roof cavity.
"The house was a great facility for us, but we needed something else," Committee member Fiona Robertson said.
"So after many years of lobbying by committee members before me, the State and Federal governments put in around half a million dollars each, which we really appreciate.
"We then managed to gain a grant from Moorabool Shire.
"To watch the hall come to life in the last 12 to 18 months has been really great."
It still needs minor fencing and landscaping - and has been sponsored by BMHE in Mitchell Park for some heavy-duty shelving.
She said the Ballan Farmers Market and the former Lioness club have also chipped in.
So after 15 years, just how big was the task?
"The enormity was in the lobbying and getting it recognised as a building that needed to be replaced.
"Many years of work by many committee members have seen this come to fruition.
"We want people to come in and have a squiz on Sunday.
"Going forward, this is a community facility."
Ballan had its own scout hall at the Recreation Reserve, but it was last used in the 1990s - and demolished more than 10 years ago.
Since then, a generation of Joeys, Cubs, Scouts and Venturers in central Moorabool has been forced to move between at least five venues to cater for changing regulations and growing numbers.
In February the group thankfully dodged disaster when equipment stored in a Glenmore shearing shed during the hall's construction was in the path of the region's biggest bushfire this season.
First Ballan is part of Djerriwarrh District which includes Bacchus Marsh and Melton. Its first-known Venturer unit opened in 2023.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
