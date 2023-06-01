The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballan Scout Hall set to open after 15 year battle

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What a difference 15 months makes. The ribbon will be cut on the $1 million Ballan Scout hall with a community open day this Sunday. Pictures by Gabrielle Hodson.
What a difference 15 months makes. The ribbon will be cut on the $1 million Ballan Scout hall with a community open day this Sunday. Pictures by Gabrielle Hodson.

The struggle for a Scout hall in Ballan is older than most of the Scouts themselves - but this Sunday the new doors are being officially flung open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.