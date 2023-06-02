AFTER a first win in 10 games, the Ballarat Miners women will be looking to carry the momentum when they face up to Sandringham at home on Saturday night.
Having won last week without Tayanna Jones, who missed with COVID symptoms, the Miners will be keen to give the American import her first victory with the club.
Opponents Sandringham sit 13th on the ladder with five wins on the season. Last weekend they went down by five points to Diamond Valley.
What was noticeable about that contest was the Sabres reliance on three key players, Britney Smart hit 25 points while Georgia Pineau was a massive presence with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Kiara Wischer while not as effective on the scoreboard, was huge on the boards with 11.
But that was about it. The Sabres managed just two points off the bench, despite playing nine players across the night.
This provides a big opportunity for Ballarat and a lot will hinge on whether Jones and Emma Karamovic can contain the big opponents.
Karamovic produced her biggest game for the Miners last week with 23 points, while Abbey Wehrung played her best game statistically of the season with 35 points.
If that pair can get close to replicating last week's form and Jones can continue with her consistency (averaging 22 points a game so far) there's no reason the Miners can't make it back-to-back wins.
The Miners also travel to face Melbourne Tigers on Sunday, the team they defeated in the first round.
