Daylesford hospitality couple face federal court for alleged underpayment

By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 1 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:00pm
Hotel Frangos, in Daylesford. File picture
Hotel Frangos, in Daylesford. File picture

A case of alleged worker underpayment at two Daylesford hospitality businesses looks likely to head into mediation, federal court documents reveal.

