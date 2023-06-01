A case of alleged worker underpayment at two Daylesford hospitality businesses looks likely to head into mediation, federal court documents reveal.
Thursday's Federal Circuit and Family Court hearing for Louise and Travis Melotte was vacated on order of Judge Heather Riley, who referred the matter to the District Registrar of mediation, via an out-of-courtroom ruling.
The Fair Work Ombudsman is taking the Daylesford couple to court over alleged underpayment of staff totalling $320,929, across their two former businesses Hotel Frangos and Cafe Koukla.
The ombudsman alleges that Ms Mellotte was involved in underpaying 97 staff at the two businesses between May 2017 and July 2019.
The allegedly underpaid workers included 15 junior staff members, aged between 15 and 20 years at the time - and several visa holders from countries including Nepal, Pakistan and Armenia.
The mediation is set to occur on or after July 31, 2023.
Should the matter not settle at mediation, the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Daylesford couple will continue to hearings.
Majority of the alleged underpayments relate to 27 full-time employees who were paid salaries not sufficient to cover their minimum entitlements under the Hospitality Industry (General) Award 2010.
Ms Melottee faces penalties of up to $12,600 per alleged underpayment breach.
Together, the couple also face penalties of up to $12,600 per unreasonable additional hours breach.
The ombudsman is seeking a court order requiring Ms Melotte to back-pay the alleged underpaid staff in full, plus superannuation and interest.
All alleged underpayments remain outstanding, with the highest individual underpayment allegedly totalling $47,339.
