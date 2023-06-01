A Ballarat man has copped a hefty fine for illegally transporting asbestos after posing as a licensed removalist.
Jason Kilday recently fronted Geelong Magistrates Court after authorities caught him and co-accused Peter Ranton towing a trailer-load of asbestos removed from a Torquay house in September 2021.
Both men pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the transporting of reportable priority waste without the appropriate Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria registration.
Kilday, of Ballarat, was fined $4000 without conviction and ordered to pay $2086 in court costs to the EPA.
Ranton, of Geelong, was convicted and fined $2000, and ordered to pay $2086 in costs.
The prosecution was a team-effort involving police, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), and the EPA.
Investigations found Kilday was advertised on the 'Jim's Asbestos Removal' website as a licensed asbestos removalist, even though neither he nor Ranton was licensed to do the job.
The trailer they used to transport the hazardous load was unregistered and they did not have the appropriate EPA permission.
EPA southwest regional manager Carolyn Francis said badly handled asbestos was hazardous to people's health.
Ms Francis said this was a case where "the system designed to protect the community had been bypassed".
"There is strong regulation of asbestos because it is so common in older buildings, vehicles and other items produced before the hazards were known," she said.
"The licensing of trained removalists, the requirement to have an EPA registration to transport asbestos and the strong controls on facilities that accept asbestos waste are parts of a system designed to safely remove, transport and dispose of asbestos."
