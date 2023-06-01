Period home on acreage with shedding | Feature property

The Courier
104 Ross Creek-Haddon Road, Ross Creek | Period home on acreage with shedding

By Feature Property
June 1 2023 - 4:30pm
  • 104 Ross Creek-Haddon Road, Ross Creek
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 8
  • $1,050,000 - $1,150,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Dominic Morrison on 0409 557 461
  • Inspect: By appointment

Maintaining period features such as high ceilings, stained glass windows and ornate timberwork, this well presented house has been kept in great condition, including a fresh coat of paint.

