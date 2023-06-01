Period home on acreage with shedding | Feature property

Maintaining period features such as high ceilings, stained glass windows and ornate timberwork, this well presented house has been kept in great condition, including a fresh coat of paint.
Sitting on a massive land holding of 15.8 acres (approx.), there are four well-sized bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans, the main including a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and an island bench that opens to the dining and supersized living room, which is equipped with a cosy wood heater.
The family bathroom comes with a separate bath and shower, and there is also a full laundry that includes a mud room.
Ducted heating and cooling plus a split system provide year-round comfort, and the home also has 6.5kw solar power and is serviced with wireless NBN.
Outside is a decking area and generous undercover space that's perfect for outdoor entertaining, while the kids can play in the established play area.
There is substantial shedding for enclosed car accommodation, workshop and even a man cave. Further undercover parking is available in the four bay carport and high clearance caravan port, and there are three large water tanks on the property.
There is so much to see here, inspection is a must.
