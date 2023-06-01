A generous donation from iconic painter John Brack could become a tourist drawcard for our Lydiard Street precinct.
The Chase is the new addition to the Art Gallery of Ballarat's permanent collection, donated by Brack's wife Helen.
Businesses leaders have previously told The Courier the road to post COVID-19 recovery is ongoing especially in the tourism sector.
Gallery director Louise Tegart said she hoped the painting could another key feature of the Lydiard and Camp Streets art sectors.
"People know us for our fantastic collection of Australian impressionist works," she said.
"Hopefully this will be another destination painting."
The Chase depicts Brack's daughters and was first exhibited in Melbourne in 1959. Most of Brack's work tackle a "very Australian" every day subject matter, Ms Tegart said.
This particular piece is in the top five of his collection.
His two most well known pieces include Collins St, 5pm and The Car, Ms Tegart said.
"His style was very distinctive and I think his work resonates with people," she said.
"I think it is still known by a lot of people because of the kind of quiet, vernacular subject matter that he tackled."
Ms Tegart said the work was donated to the art gallery because they have other pieces from Brack in their collection; this new piece can be displayed rather than hidden away.
"I think it's a huge element of pride for us and for Ballarat, that this gallery has been chosen for donations of this calibre," she said.
Ms Tegart said the donors know the work will be on display as part of the collection.
"We base our exhibitions around our permanent collection, which means we're going to use and interpret the work," she said.
"If people give things to a state gallery, it might just go straight into storage and not be seen."
The piece is currently downstairs in the art gallery as part of the 'new acquisitions' wall. Ms Tegart said it will stay there for another month or so before being moved upstairs into the permanent collection, which will soon be reshuffled.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
