Ballarat 18-year-old's 'clean slate' after series of thefts

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
'Cleaning the slate': Teen offender given chance at rehabilitation
'Cleaning the slate': Teen offender given chance at rehabilitation

A teen offender who pleaded guilty to a string of thefts and bail offences has been told by a magistrate to make the most of his last chance to stay out of jail.

