'Cleaning the slate': Teen offender given chance at rehabilitation

A teen offender who pleaded guilty to a string of thefts and bail offences has been told by a magistrate to make the most of his last chance to stay out of jail.
"You have gotten a chance, if you trash it, then you can't blame the courts for refusing bail or having you locked up again," Magistrate Ronald Saines said.
"There are a lot of people, both paid and voluntarily, trying to help you."
Jayden Heffernan, 18, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to charges of motor vehicle theft, handling stolen goods, shop theft and several bail breaches.
The court was told on March 4, 2023, Heffernan was arrested by police at a Mount Pleasant address due to outstanding warrants issued against him.
The warrants were related to failing to comply with a court-ordered curfew and failing to appear at court.
Heffernan was found in a bedroom of the Mount Pleasant property. When arrested, police found a knife in his pants pocket, as well as plastic medical plungers and a vial of GHB.
In an interview at the Ballarat Police Station, Heffernan told the police the GHB was water.
Heffernan, an Indigenous man, also told the police that the knife found in his possession was for "cultural purposes", and that he had used it to create a spear for kangaroo hunting the night prior to his arrest.
Heffernan was granted bail, and later found to have stolen an item from the Wendouree Ananconda store on March 31.
At about 5.33pm, Heffernan was seen with a co-accused walking into the store, and heading to the jacket section.
From there, he was captured on CCTV taking a ladies' jacket from a rack, putting it on, and then putting a puffer jacket he had worn into the store over the top.
The pair left the store without paying.
At about 2.49am on May 1, Heffernan trespassed onto a property in Napoleons, where he broke into and ransacked an Isuzu D-Max ute, taking a set of keys.
He also broke into and stole a Ford ute with a fault door lock parked at the address.
The ute contained about $10,000 worth of work tools, and the owner's wallet.
The ute was later dumped by Heffernan in Sebastopol.
Heffernan was later found by police on the same night, at about 3.20am, in a Hyundai Getz with five other people.
The car was intercepted by police in Delacombe, and Heffernan was arrested at the scene.
Heffernan's lawyer told the court it would be his first time in the adult court, and provided documents from his disability support provider and youth justice.
The court was told Heffernan had spent 28 days in jail prior to the hearing, 14 of which were spent in isolation "for his protection".
Magistrate Saines said he would sentence Heffernan to time already served, and reminded him of the consequences of continued offending.
"This sentence has the effect of cleaning the slate so to speak," Magistrate Saines said.
"Whether he finishes up back in custody or not is up to his own choice.
"He wants to choose to keep stealing cars, engaging in burglaries and the rest of it, then it won't take long."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.