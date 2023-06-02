The Courier
Sturt Street hoon keeps his licence

By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Armstrong Street North. File photo
A 21-year-old Ballarat man was given a warning about "immature conduct" after doing a burnout at an intersection in Ballarat's CBD.

