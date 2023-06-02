A 21-year-old Ballarat man was given a warning about "immature conduct" after doing a burnout at an intersection in Ballarat's CBD.
The incident occurred on November 3, 2020 - soon after the end of a state-wide COVID lockdown - with the then-18-year-old spinning the wheels of his Holden Commodore on Sturt Street.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said it was likely many people were out and about at the time, and that the burnout would have caused a major disruption.
"I am sure you understand now how much people despise this hoon driving, especially in the CBD where a lot of people are out enjoying the central parts of Ballarat," Magistrate Saines said.
"They just hate it when there is some idiot there scaring their children, or creating a sense of low safety."
The burnout occurred about 6.58pm, in the centre lane of Sturt Street near Armstrong Street North.
Police officers in the area saw the man deliberately spin the Commodore's wheels for about three seconds, causing a loud noise and smoke.
The Courier has chosen not to name the man, as he was not convicted for the offence.
The man was later pulled over, with his vehicle impounded for 30 days.
He told the court he had since understood his behaviour to be inappropriate.
Magistrate Saines said he would not impose a licence cancellation, but warned him about reoffending.
"If this was to happen again to you, one, you would lose your licence, two, you would have your vehicle impounded for three months," Magistrate Saines said.
IN THE NEWS
"If it were to happen after that, the police would seek a forfeiture order.
"It seems that you otherwise display good character in your work and activity.
"I am prepared to release you and a good behaviour bond."
The 21-year-old was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond, without conviction.
