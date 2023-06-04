Reconciliation Week across the region has provided the opportunity to reflect on the progress made in Indigenous awareness over a decade and to look ahead to this year's referendum.
Moorabool marked Reconciliation Week - exactly 10 years after the shire was the first step in a history-making walk.
Flag-raisings, acknowledgement of Country, traditional ceremonies and more were held in Ballan and Bacchus Marsh last week.
Wadawarrung man Barry Gilson conducted a smoking ceremony in Ballan.
Over the same week in 2013, the same venues were the first country Australian events in the Journey to Recognition - a walk to raise awareness of the exclusion of indigenous people from the constitution.
Walkers and supporters at the time wore distinctive "R" logos on their way to Arnhem Land.
Indigenous events in Moorabool were rare and new back then - but not any more.
"This year's theme is Be a Voice for Generations, which encourages all Australians to be a voice for reconciliation and create a just, equitable and reconciled country for future generations." Mayor Rod Ward said.
"Everyone is welcome to take part."
Cr Tonia Dudzik took part in the original Journey to Recognition through Ballan.
'It was an honour to be part of the walk for reconciliation in 2013," she said.
"It's great to see how things have progressed for indigenous people in our community since then."
The 2013 campaign highlighted that under the Australian constitution, one section allowed for the exclusion of an entire race from voting.
Campaigners wanted this removed and a clause added (rather than a preamble) that would recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the first people of Australia.
The constitution can only be changed with a referendum.
That referendum was expected to be held in 2015.
A decade later - and voters are still waiting.
At the time, Erin McKinnon from Reconciliation Victoria said they were hoping to generate the level of support that was generated for the 1967 referendum which paved the way for indigenous people to be fully included in the census - and therefore have greater voting power.
"It took 10 years to campaign for that referendum - and at the moment, only 10 to 15 per cent of people are aware of this current campaign to change the constitution - so we have a lot of work to do," she said at the time.
According to the 2021 census, Moorabool has 558 people who identify as indigenous - including several Torres Strait Islander families. That represents about 1.4 per cent of the shire's population.
The shire includes the lands of Dja Dja Wurrung, Wadawarrung (south of the Werribee River) and Wurundjeri (north of the river).
In Ballarat, there were 2159 people who described themselves as indigenous at the census - about 1.9 per cent of the City's population.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
