UPDATED:
Sovereign Hill Museums Association says it is disappointed the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance has applied to take protected industrial action in an ongoing dispute over its enterprise bargaining agreement.
Chief executive officer Sara Quon said the not-for-profit organisation had a generous offer on the table for staff.
"We are truly disappointed. Everyone, staff and management, has worked hard. We have a generous offer on the table for our team, reflecting how important their work is to us, and we are now facing the threat of industrial action," Ms Quon said.
"The reality here is that our bargaining reached an impasse after months of discussion and we felt there was no choice but to move to a vote without an in-principle agreement. At that stage the final request from the bargaining group still amounted to a nearly 30 per cent cost increase in year one."
Sovereign Hill is offering a 5 per cent pay rise in the first year, with an additional 3.5 per cent increase in year two and three; with a one-off $1500 relief payment to help with cost-of-living pressures, and backpay dated to January 1, 2023.
There are new opportunities for training, flexibility and career progression that were important to many of the team during consultation.
"Right now, we really hope our broader team understand how much we value them and feel this offer reflects that. A 'yes' vote to our offer will let the organisation start to rebuild from what has been a tough time," Ms Quon said.
"When we benchmark this against other enterprise agreements being approved by Fair Work in the current environment our offer is close to double the average in year one. It would be financially irresponsible to deliver what the bargaining group wants. It would inevitably put our museum on a downward spiral - we would eventually not be able to operate."
PREVIOUSLY:
Employees of Victoria's top tourist attraction are threatening to strike over a potential "pay cut", the union says.
Sovereign Hill union members will vote on Friday on whether to take industrial action after negotiations for a new enterprise agreement have reached a stalemate.
Industrial action at the outdoor museum could include bans on wearing costumes and being photographed by visitors, and a strike.
Staff are asking for a pay rise to keep pace with unprecendented cost of living pressures.
The secret vote follows Sovereign Hill's unionised workforce rejection of a pay offer below the rate of inflation and not reinstating penalty rates on weekends.
Management is insisting it will put the offer to a formal vote in June.
Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance crew and sport section director Kelly Wood said the offer from management was well below the increase of the Consumer Price Index of 6.8 per cent over the past 12 months.
"It is actually a real pay cut," Ms Wood said.
"Union members never take lightly a decision on taking industrial action, but the workforce at Sovereign Hill feel they have been left little choice by the actions of management."
Ms Wood said Sovereign Hill management had proposed replacing paid staff with unpaid volunteers if union members do not accept the offer.
"This is the ultimate insult from management and shows just how low their respect is for their workforce that they would consider replacing with volunteers the skilled and experienced paid staff who have dedicated years of their lives to making Sovereign Hill the success it is," she said.
"Our members are absolutely furious at the conduct of management throughout bargaining, which has included attempting to put the offer to a vote without complying with the Fair Work Act."
Bargaining for a new agreement at Sovereign Hill is in its 11th month.
IN THE NEWS
"It is now in the hands of management to avert the potential of industrial action by revising its offer to provide a pay rise in line with inflation, restore penalty rates and agree to a cap on the use of voluntary labour and a commitment not to use volunteers to perform the work of paid employees," Ms Wood said.
Sovereign Hill is a not-for-profit, community-based, cultural tourism organisation administered by the Sovereign Hill Museums Association.
The association is controlled by a board, which is elected by members of the association.
Almost 350 staff and volunteers work at the outdoor museum, according to the Sovereign Hill website.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.