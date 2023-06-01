A question mark remains over the future of 89 Magpie Street in Golden Point after the demolition of a historic former mine manager's cottage earlier in the week.
The Sovereign Hill-owned 1890s house was bulldozed on Tuesday, after a structural report found a recent unexplained fire had damaged it beyond repair.
A non-heritage house on the corner of Magpie and Bradshaw streets is also being removed, the museum confirmed this week.
The proximity of both properties to Sovereign Hill's western border has led to speculation about possible expansion plans.
A spokesperson told The Courier there were no "immediate" plans for the area, but did not respond to a question about long-term plans.
The spokesperson confirmed Sovereign Hill had salvaged veranda lattice work and other "heritage aspects" from 89 Magpie Street prior to demolition.
They said it was too early to decide how to use these "important assets" while staff were "still dealing with the horrible impact of the fire".
Members of the public were prohibited from taking anything from the site after the house was declared a safety hazard.
"Council directed that the area was not safe for public access," the spokesperson said.
"It was handed over to expert demolition contractors who controlled the site restricting access to the public."
Police are yet to charge anyone over the May 2 fire, which broke out about 10.20pm.
The former home of mine manager John Pearce was vacant, partly boarded up and covered in graffiti at the time.
