A two-lot residential subdivision is being proposed for a former Ballarat East service station.
The irregulate shaped property at 73 Scott Parade was previously used as a service station within the general residential zone. The land has been vacant and unused for some time.
The site is with a Heritage Overlay with the only control being noted as "tree controls" under the schedule.
The applicant, Ballan-based OTL Consulting Group on behalf of the owner, is seeking permission to subdivide the vacant land into two lots with each plot to eventually contain one dwelling.
"Access from Scott Parade will be maintained for both lots," the application says.
"The subdivision will provide separate titles for two fully serviced lots with lot sizes consistent with similar subdivisions within the surrounding area."
The first lot will have a total land area of 591 square metres, while the second lot will consist of 585 square metres of total land.
The application says the site is within a slowly increasing housing density area.
"This proposed two-lot subdivision provides an additional two residential lots within an established residential area on a block of land that is currently vacant having previously been utilised as a service station and is in accordance with state and local planning policies, whilst also maintaining the existing neighbourhood character of the area," it says.
"The character of the street will be considered with any new dwelling to be built in the future."
The proposal will contribute to the diversity of residential opportunities.
It is proposed the subdivision would contribute to the affordability of housing in the Ballarat region.
"The proposed lot sizes provide ample private open space for future dwellings and the subdivision will provide greater density and range of choice in housing lot sizes, contributing to the affordability of housing within Ballarat and Central Highlands in accordance with the objectives of the Planning Scheme," the application says.
"The proposal will contribute to the diversity of residential opportunities, therefore making efficient use of existing social and physical infrastructure."
Given the site was a service station, a preliminary site investigation to assess the presence of contamination was undertaken in January.
The planning permit application is currently being advertised with the City of Ballarat and can be viewed via the website https://eservices.ballarat.vic.gov.au/
