Flynn Penry and Sam Lalor make a return to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels after school commitments.
The duo have not played in the Coates Talent League boy's competition since before an extended break, with them playing for Geelong Grammar in Associated Public Schools of Victoria matches.
Lalor and Penry line up for the first time since round four against Gippsland Power at Dandenong's Shepley Oval on Sunday.
Rebels talent operation lead Brooke Brown said it was great to have the boys back with after playing school football.
"They will add leadership and impact across our program."
With four wins, the eighth-placed Rebels are aiming to build on their record after downing Tassie Devils by 35 points.
Brown said the Rebels had found in the win over Tassie that when they played good basic team football they reaped the rewards.
The Devils top the ladder with five wins.
