The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Melissa Decarli in Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Melissa Decarli decided 2023 was going to be a year where she stepped out of her comfort zone, and in five weeks she will be living out that goal on the dance floor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.