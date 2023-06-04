Melissa Decarli decided 2023 was going to be a year where she stepped out of her comfort zone, and in five weeks she will be living out that goal on the dance floor.
Taking to the stage as part of the Dancing with our Stars fundraiser gala, Ms Decarli said she had fallen in love with dance.
"I am enjoying it more than I thought I would," she said.
"I was saying to my husband, it feels like a good mental health break coming [to the studio]."
Ms Decarli has spent the past few weeks practising the foxtrot with dance partner Adrian Misseri under the guidance of The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross.
Ms Ross said the foxtrot involved smooth movements and was considered the sensual dance of the ballroom.
Currently Ms Decarli said her focus in lessons this past week was to keep smiling more - as a photographer she now knew how her clients felt when she gave this feedback to them.
"I have to smile the whole dance, which has been a challenge," she said.
"If you smile, it doesn't look like a big smile, you have to do the biggest smile."
Ms Decarli is one of 10 Ballarat personalities working towards an individual fundraising goal of $10,000 for the Ballarat Foundation.
Dancing with our Stars is one of the foundation's largest fundraising events, last year raising more than $200,000.
So far this year the 10 stars have raised almost $70,000 through sponsorships and community support.
Ms Decarli runs a photography business called Her Golden Point, which specialises in highlighting and celebrating women.
She said the work of the Ballarat Foundation, especially with their Women's Fund, was what drew her to participating in the money-raising efforts.
Alongside her sponsorship, Ms Decarli is running an event to raise money for the foundation. Tickets are currently available for her Find your Sparkle event.
"It's a fun afternoon to celebrate being women in the community," she said.
"We will hopefully raise awareness, especially for the support that the foundation has for women, I have a panel of women speaking."
In between running her business, dance lessons and supporting Ballarat creatives, Ms Decarli is also studying coaching.
"It's something I've always been interested in, I just had to wait for the right time for it to become obvious."
While it is a pretty jam-packed timetable, Ms Decarli said she couldn't say no to support the foundation with the dancing gala.
"It was new and exciting," she said. "I don't say 'no' unless it is a 'hard no' and this was a 'hell yes'."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
