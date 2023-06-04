The Courier
Business

Sturt Street Myer upgrades show confidence in Ballarat business

Nieve Walton
June 4 2023 - 11:30am
Myer employees Emily Gibbs from Benefit and Laura Dickinson from M.A.C in newly renovated space on the ground floor. Picture by Kate Healy.
Big box stores in Ballarat's main street are continuing to show confidence in the shopping district in the centre of town by developing their retail spaces.

