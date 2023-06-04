Big box stores in Ballarat's main street are continuing to show confidence in the shopping district in the centre of town by developing their retail spaces.
In January, Myer confirmed to The Courier they would continue their 70-year Ballarat history by staying in their Central Square location.
Just less than six months later, the first part of renovations in the store are now complete.
New lighting and flooring has been installed in the ground floor beauty and cosmetics area in an effort to "freshen up" the space.
Store manager Peter Griffin said in the statement the store improvements demonstrated "our ongoing commitment to our loyal customers and the community".
Myer Ballarat is also welcoming new brands like Alpha-H, Vida Glow, WelleCo and Coco & Eve.
READ MORE: Women's skillsets the community backbone
They will officially open the new beauty spaces on Saturday.
Within the Sturt Street ecosystem, anchor stores and known brands like Myer are able to bring in foot traffic and support smaller stores and local businesses.
Real estate agents said it is all about a wide variety of different stores, restaurants and cafes as well as smaller and bigger retail spaces all add to the vibrancy of the central business district.
On the eastern end of Sturt Street the Thomas Jewellers building remains empty for the time being, but businesses in the area like Go Vita and Yellow Expresso are looking forward to seeing who moves in.
IN THE NEWS:
Preparation is ongoing for Country Road to move into 48 Sturt Street and are anticipating an August competition date, further indicating the confidence bigger brands have in the Ballarat CBD.
While stores in Bridge Mall are leaving the space, others are hopeful the proposed council developments will revitalise the mall and passers-by will spill into Sturt Street.
For now, antisocial behaviour is a continuing problem for the existing vendors in the space in Bridge Mall, including a reported incident earlier this week involving 15 adults outside Coles supermarket.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.