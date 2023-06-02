I grew up at Glen Park. I used to ride my bike or on an odd occasion my horse, the 8km to the pool and meet my friends there. It was a big part of my childhood.
Now I live in Brown Hill and love taking my two step children there.
I was really disappointed to read the council used the excuse that only 1073 visitors over the 2022-23 summer season.
I believe this is because it was closed so often.
Most times I went to take the girls it was closed which was very disappointing.
I would like to see the council provide opening times before taking the cheap road and demolishing a community asset instead of spending the money to upgrade it.
Tracey Webber, Brown Hill
Congratulations to the Ballarat Historical Society on the publication of their beautiful book Ballarat: 90 Golden Years. This quality book, proudly locally printed, contains photographs from the Society's collection, covering the years 1933 to 2023.
It celebrates the Society's foundation in 1933, making it one of the oldest historical societies in Victoria.
In launching the book at the Ballarat Heritage Festival, mayor Des Hudson remarked on his pleasure that the City of Ballarat had contributed to the cost of production through a Community Impact Grant, and felt that it would be an important resource for planners dealing with the plethora of new planning applications for multi-storey buildings in the historic heart of Ballarat.
I concur with the mayor, and the society, in recommending this book to Ballarat citizens, but especially to planners making decisions about how to protect the historic skyline and streetscapes of the Ballarat CBD.
Anne Beggs - Sunter, Clarendon
I see from what is the preferred new method of waste collection in the City of Ballarat that if we each prevail in using each collection service to be provided, we will be placing various bins at the kerbside 116 times/year.
Our household of two persons has for years now had a system that sees placement beside the kerb of a total of just 16 bins/year.
This small number of placements has as its basis two simple principles: 1) producing as little 'waste' as possible - although there is room for improvement; 2) maximising the capacity of each bin, i.e. only placing them at the kerbside when the bins are full.
It is a practical and realistic method of waste materials management that works efficiently for us and that minimises the scale of the current industrial-style collection system that is required; collections become occasional rather than frequent - the current approach, typified by over- servicing that encourages production of waste rather than looking at ways to reduce waste production.
After all, 'reduction' is the first of the '4 R's' (or is it now 5, or 6?) of waste management.
We also recycle plastic bottle caps (two small plastic bags-worth) and scrap steel items of all sorts (mostly collected from a nearby park; one small delivery to a recycling centre) once/year.
In terms of cost, our current waste management charge of $488 paid to the Ballarat City Council means under the proposed preferred system (assuming maximum use of the service) that each collection is effectively charged out at $4.20, whilst under our approach each collection averages out at a cost of $30.50.
It's a fairly meaningless comparison, however, given that waste management is a vital service and that the service is convenient - perhaps too convenient.
We're happy to keep working on using less packaging (e.g.: growing your own food means less of that ubiquitous plastic wrapping) and producing as little 'waste' as we can.
Hedley Thomson, Canadian
For how long must the residents and ratepayers of Ballarat be hit with the inconvenience and costs of inadequate provisions for car parking by major building developments within the CBD?
Looking at just three of the recent planning applications still to be decided upon by council, the parking which the developers propose to provide is about 530 places fewer than specified under the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
The developers are offering only 214 spaces instead of more than 743 supposedly required.
To make up this deficit the public either have to put up with the growing inconvenience of having such a large lack of parking, or pay via rates taxes so that council can build new parking areas.
Remember the extraordinary cost of providing the temporary car park in Creswick Road.
If developers are unable to provide sufficient car spaces on site, then there should be a levy applied to fund places elsewhere.
Stuart Kelly, Ballarat West
On April 26, I reported the large quantity of leaves in the gutters of Dawson Street.
Since then, thousands more have fallen, and of course the drain is now completely blocked. Absolutely nothing has happened.
And it goes further. On first settling here nine years ago, council used to collect the leaves if piled near the road.
But this method has quietly been dropped; council takes no responsibility for this, and it is once more left to residents to do the work.
And all this with some of the highest rates in the state, and among the lowest ratepayer satisfaction. Not good enough.
Darryl Cloonan, Ballarat
If council approves construction of Ballarat Gold Mine's fourth tailings dam (TSF4) in Mount Clear, hundreds of residents could be impacted.
The dam's proximity to homes, and to facilities for elderly people, pre-school and primary school children, is alarming.
For some it will be just 150 metres away - yet the next closest tailings dam to urban homes elsewhere in the world is 600 metres. The global average is 3.2 kilometres.
Council recently openly offered attention and support to Ballarat East residents opposed to Powercor's proposed substation, yet the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group's (TDCSAG) concerns are often played down: even though this mine extends along half Mount Clear's western urban boundary and presents potentially serious and complex health effects.
TDCSAG does not ask to stop the mine's application.
We think with Mount Clear residents, health matters and deserves best practice mining technology and monitoring strategies.
We want acknowledgement that a large heavy industry so close to an urban area warrants an Environmental Effects Statement.
An EES is triggered where "there is potential exposure of a human community to severe or chronic health or safety hazards over the short or long-term, due to emissions to air or water or noise or chemical hazards" (1).
Recently, community members residing about 350m from the mine sent house-dust samples to Macquarie University for analysis.
The results show arsenic levels substantially higher than the Australian household median arsenic value.
Dr Linda Zibell, representing TDCSAG
