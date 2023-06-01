Sebastopol driver caught seven times over the limit

A drink driver pulled over in Ballarat's south has blown 0.35 per cent - or seven times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Police said the 36-year-old was intercepted in Grant Street Sebastopol around 2.30pm Thursday.
Officers said they observed a car in Morgan Street before stopping it in Grant Street and speaking to the driver.
He underwent a preliminary breath test, which returned a positive result.
The driver accompanied officers to a police station where he underwent a breath test and allegedly returned a breath alcohol reading of 0.35, which is seven times the legal limit.
IN THE NEWS
The Sebastopol man had his driver's licence immediately suspended and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
The vehicle he was driving was also impounded at a cost of $1425.
The reading is one of the highest ever recorded in Ballarat.
A Canadian study found that death can occur when people have a blood alcohol level of 0.40 or above.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.