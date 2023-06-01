The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Sebastopol driver caught seven times over the limit

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 2 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image by Kate Healy.
File image by Kate Healy.

A drink driver pulled over in Ballarat's south has blown 0.35 per cent - or seven times the legal blood alcohol limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.