The untapped skillset of women are powerful assets to the community, leadership experts say.
Emotional connectivity and community observation are key factors in how women are able to support and help their community thrive.
The newly formed Country Women's Association Branch at Waubra has already had success in fundraising for, and giving back to, their community.
Waubra CWA president Kate Tol said this branch wanted to tackle things head-on and not get slowed down by too much administration.
"We were always very open-minded about what we wanted to achieve," Ms Tol said.
The group of women had been coming together for a while before formally becoming a CWA Branch.
The branch had been fundraising to buy a defibrillator for the Waubra community and held a trivia night on May 19 with this purpose in mind, but thanks to a defibrillator being donated by Western AG, the event raised more than $6000 to put back into their community.
Ms Tol said while the CWA was built on scones, sponge cakes and knitting, this branch was looking to tackle things differently.
"Most of our meetings are pretty practical, and hands-on learning and discovering new interests and new skills rather than sitting around a table and taking an hour or so of minutes," she said.
"Our activities are probably a little bit left field of the traditional sort of CWA activities."
Ms Tol said it was about supporting one another in a social environment while also developing.
"When you're doing a project together or an activity together it's not as intimidating in a social aspect," she said.
"It's working together and finding out about each other in a relaxed sort of setting."
Ms Tol, herself a former department head teacher, said the branch was built on women from all different backgrounds.
"We've got paramedics and teachers and psychologists," she said.
"I've got mothers, school teachers, farmers, agronomists and childcare workers.
"We have new members and each one of them impresses me with their skills, abilities and knowledge and understanding. I don't think we're going to ever run out of ideas of activities."
Ms Tol said women in groups like the CWA had strong ties to their communities.
"Women are a bit more emotionally in tune with the needs of the community," she said.
"Women are often the backbone - they're holding everything up and they know what's going on."
Ballarat Business Women board chair Margi Cousins said women had strong skills for business simply from being "responsible for more".
"Women have inherent skills to get through one week," she said. "We forget the breadth of the skillset we have - time management, conflict management."
Ms Cousins said women tackled projects, business and the needs of others day in and day out.
"You just do it," she said, which transfers to their skills in business, on boards and committees.
Ms Cousins said women were often more courageous when it came to launching into a business venture.
"Women already have other commitments, they want the flexible hours," she said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
