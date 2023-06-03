The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Talents of the busy woman make waves in Waubra CWA

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waubra CWA members sharing skills and friendship. President Kate Tol says the branch is growing weekly. Pictures supplied
Waubra CWA members sharing skills and friendship. President Kate Tol says the branch is growing weekly. Pictures supplied

The untapped skillset of women are powerful assets to the community, leadership experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.