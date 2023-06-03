The Courier
Trial to expand pharmacist services to help ease GP pressure

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 3 2023 - 10:00am
UFS chief pharmacist Peter Fell welcomes the trial to expand pharmacist services. File picture
Local pharamacists have welcomed a pilot program that will expand their roles and allow them to treat minor skin conditions, reissue oral contraceptives and medication for uncomplicated UTIs.

Local News

