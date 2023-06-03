Trial to expand pharmacist services to help ease GP pressure

Local pharamacists have welcomed a pilot program that will expand their roles and allow them to treat minor skin conditions, reissue oral contraceptives and medication for uncomplicated UTIs.
It is hoped the 12-month trial, set to begin in October, will reduce pressure on GPs, freeing up appointments and time for them to deal with more complex patient cases.
Pharmacist immunisers will also be able to offer an expanded range of immunisations, including travel vaccinations and other public health vaccines.
"The conditions approved for the trial are well within the scope of practice for pharmacists who already manage many conditions of a similar nature such as the morning after pill, dermatitis, eczema etc," said UFS chief pharmacist Peter Fell.
"GPs are often booked well in advance, making urgent appointments difficult to access.
"General practitioners' expertise will be much more utilised managing complex situations rather than dealing with simple health problems or patients requiring an appointment for something as simple as the ressiue of a script for the contraceptive pill."
Mr Fell said several other states had completed, or had similar trials underway and "pharmacists have been safely and successfully prescribing overseas in countries such as the UK for many years".
"It's hard enough to see a GP, let alone one that bulk bills and that's why we're launching a 12-month pilot to test an expanded role for community pharmacists," said Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas.
"Our community pharmacists have a wealth of experience and knowledge - they can recognise when there's a simple solution and when things need to be escalated to a doctor."
The 12-month trial was a Labor party election promise before November's state election and originally planned to start on July 1, but deferred until October.
This week, legislation was introduced to Parliament to amend the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981 to allow the $20 million trial to proceed.
At the time of its announcement, the Royal Australasian College of General Practitioners expressed concern about the trial.
"It is disappointing to hear decision-makers oversimplify and minimise the important function of the GP in consultations involving repeat prescriptions of the contraceptive pill, travel medicine discussions or diagnosing a urinary tract infection," said RACGP Victoria chair Dr Anita Munoz.
"When a GP consults with a patient we don't simply hand over a script because patient care is much more complex than that - we provide whole person care."
