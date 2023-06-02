The Courier
Crews rush to crash in Dereel

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 2 2023
Emergency crews on scene near Dereel. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Emergency crews on scene near Dereel. Picture by Lachlan Bence

UPDATE 11am: Police have confirmed a woman has died in a crash at Dereel on Friday morning.

