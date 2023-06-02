UPDATE 11am: Police have confirmed a woman has died in a crash at Dereel on Friday morning.
According to Victoria Police Media, a car crashed into a tree on the Colac-Ballarat Road just after 9.30am.
"The female driver, who is yet to be formally identified, has died at the scene," a release states.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing."
Police are appealing for witnesses and further information - anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Ballarat-Colac Road will be closed for some time - VicTraffic recommends using Pitfield-Scarsdale Road as an alternative route.
PREVIOUSLY:
Emergency crews are on-scene at a serious crash in Dereel, on the Colac-Ballarat Road.
The crash was reported at 9.45am Friday, at a sweeping bend near the corner of Battery Road.
CFA, police, and ambulance have been called to the scene, about 33km south of Ballarat.
The exact circumstances, including any injuries, are not yet clear.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to an accident in Dereel at around 9.40am, and referred further enquiries to police.
IN THE NEWS
Victoria Police has been emailed for further information.
Google Maps shows traffic is slow heading southbound, and it is unclear if the road is blocked.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.