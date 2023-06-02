Ballarat's Italian community came together on Friday morning to celebrate Italy's Republic Day.
Ballarat Italian Association president Frank Cotronea thanked everyone who came out on the cold, but sunny morning.
"It's a great honour as president of the Ballarat Italian Association we continue to celebrate important dates in the Italian calendar, whether it's with music, food, language, cars, or most important, friendship," he said.
A line of Italian cars adorned the carpark outside town hall thanks to Alfa Romeo clubs.
Mr Cotronea acknowledged the history of Italy and how it became a Republic on June 2, 1946.
"Italians were asked to choose between the monarchy and becoming a Republic in a referendum," he said.
"The only difference in this referendum was that it was the first time in Italian history women were able to vote.
"That's where, with a margin of over two million votes, the majority of Italian voters chose the Republic."
Member for Eureka Michaela Settle attended, and the event was emceed by City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the Italian community in Ballarat was an integral part of their history and community.
"It's great that we have these legacies still in Ballarat today," Cr Hudson said.
He reflected on the history, future and diversity of Ballarat thanks to migrant communities like when Italians came to Ballarat during the gold rush period.
"Our Ballarat community is defined on our intercultural partnerships and being a very welcoming community."
The flag was raised in the bright sun after Italy's national anthem was sung by Jessica Ryan.
Mr Cotronea's granddaughter, Alessia Rossi, 7, wore a traditional Italian dress and helped her grandfather raise the flag.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
