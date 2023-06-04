A pair of Ballarat students have baked their way to success, taking out the titles of National Apprentice Pastry Cook of the Year and National Apprentice Baker of the Year at the 2023 Excellence in Baking competition.
Federation TAFE student Maylee Howard created a mouth-watering selection of sweet treats to take out the pastry cook title, while classmate Caleb Braszell's spread of various breads won him the baking title.
The pair first proved themselves in the Victorian Excellence in Baking competition in February, taking out the top titles, then prepared intensively for the national competition with their Federation TAFE teachers.
During the competition they were not the only ones with their eyes on the oven to see what came out.
The pair also had to battle nerves to bake in front of a live audience watching their every move.
Competitors in each category had 6.5 hours to complete their kitchen creations.
Ms Howard made 10 different pastries in that time including strawberry and basil eclairs, lemon Myrtle meringue tarts, finger lime and dark chocolate tarts, opera gateau, and creamy portobello mushroom pie.
Mr Braszell produced 15 different types of bread including ciabatta, grain cobbs, baguettes, brioche beesting, viennas, and mushroom filled brioche in the same amount of time.
Following the national awards in Sydney this week, the apprentice bakers took big strides toward their future, with Mr Braszell meeting celebrity chef Neil Perry and working at a bakery, and Ms Howard touring a patisserie factory where she will return later in the year for work experience.
Winning the prestigious awards will also give the pair higher visibility in the industry.
"The Excellence in Baking is one the most prestigious events for the baking industry, promoting some the best apprentices we have across Australia as they come together to compete at the Trade Show in front of a live audience," said Baking Association of Australia executive officer Tony Smith.
As part of their apprenticeships, each baker completes a Certificate III in Baking with Federation TAFE trainers visiting their workplace six times a year, and students attending seven, three-day blocks of practical training at Federation TAFE's Bakery Training Centre in the SMB campus.
Ms Howard is an apprentice at Porter Avenue Pies and Cakes in Geelong, and Ms Braszell is an apprentice at Baker Blue in Caulfield.
Ms Howard said it was overwhelming to win.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," she said. "I burst in to tears."
Mr Braszell said it was "awesome" to share the win with her, having spent hours together preparing for the national titles.
"They read out Maylee's name first and I was so pleased for her, then for both of us to win, it was just so great because we had prepared and practiced together to get there."
Qualified bakers are in hot demand, being nominated as a sector with a skills shortage, particularly in regional areas. According to the federal government, there has been a shortage of bakers around Australia for much of the past decade with just 31 per cent of vacancies filled by qualified bakers.
