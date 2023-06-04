The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Federation TAFE bakers win apprentice of the year at 2023 Excellence in Baking Awards

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maylee Howard with her collection of entries in the National Apprentice Pastry Cook of the Year award. Picture supplied
Maylee Howard with her collection of entries in the National Apprentice Pastry Cook of the Year award. Picture supplied

A pair of Ballarat students have baked their way to success, taking out the titles of National Apprentice Pastry Cook of the Year and National Apprentice Baker of the Year at the 2023 Excellence in Baking competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.