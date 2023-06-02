The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL R7: Springbank, Dunnstown make plays for double chance| game-by-game previews

DB
By David Brehaut
June 2 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank coach Andrew Challis is back playing after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis is back playing after recovering from a hamstring injury.

CLUNES V NEWLYN

At Bull Milgate Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 7, 2022 - Cats 12.10 (82) d Magpies 10.10 (70)

Clunes: 8th (4 wins, 2 losses)

Newlyn: 6th (4 wins, 1, loss, 1 bye)

Clunes' plan to have Sydney Swans VFL player Will Collis line up with it for a second time has been derailed by injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.