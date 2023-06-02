Clunes' plan to have Sydney Swans VFL player Will Collis line up with it for a second time has been derailed by injury.
Collis was all set to make a return for the Magpies against Newlyn at Clunes on Saturday before suffering a groin strain.
Clunes had had the match pencilled in for the Swans skipper since the VFL draw was finalised.The potential importance of the fixture for Clunes made the timing perfect.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson had already been sidelined for a couple of weeks.He said it was disappointing, but Clunes was ready for what had the potential to be a season-defining clash.
Clunes also loses Matt Newton (unavailable), but does get back Mark Paramonov (corked thigh).
The eighth-placed Magpies are playing to not only keep their place in the top eight.
A win would also have it position to have a red-hot crack at playing finals.
Davidson said while Newlyn had improved this season, so too had Clunes.
"We're two wins up on where we were this time last year and a win here would set up our season."
Newlyn goes to Clunes on a high after defeating Hepburn.
The Cats lose key defender Jackson Starcevich (groin) - a loss which showed against Burras does change their structure.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody (high hamstring), who has been named to return from injury, has no doubt this is a danger game, has no doubt this is a danger game.
He did not shy away from the possibility of Newlyn being up and about too much after downing Hepburn.
He said he had stressed to his players about the dangers of getting ahead of themselves.
Darmody said the Cats need to focus on capitalising on what they had achieved.
SELECTION: Cats
The Saints return from a bye determined to make amends for a loss to Bungaree.
They have had a great start to the season - doing far better than anyone imagined - and right now they are in contention to play finals.
There is a long way to go though and Carngham-Linton needs to focus on the old adage of one week at a time.
The Saints, which have a settled line-up, will do that and get their fifth win here.
Creswick has experienced the ups and down of the game in the past two weeks.
A first win of the season against Beaufort and then a big loss to Bungaree on a day when little went right.
Creswick cannot afford too many injuries, but this is exactly what it suffered against the Demons.
All the Wickers can do is work on player development and its game - and of course build towards the arrival of AFL legend Gary Ablett junior for a once-off appearance against Ballan on June 24.
They'll have their moment again, but not this round.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said injuries would not make the task any easier.
He said while Branden Sternberg and Jarrod McIntyre (who has not played since round three) were important inclusions, but they would be without Max Phillips (ankle) and Zach Gladman (knee) are out.
SELECTION: Saints
Ballan will be feeling much better about itself.
It is amazing what a difference one win makes.
For the Blues to now have some activity in the win column after getting over Beaufort will mean renewed energy and belief.
However, they might be in for a reality check of sorts against the undefeated Bungaree.
They are not helped by the loss of Dylan Trickey (unavailable), and the return of promising youngsters Jack Jarvis, Tom Cox and Kobe Heafield to the under-18s, as well as the continued absence of David Stretton and Hayden Thompson with injury.
The Demons have done everything right to date, but their biggest tests are yet to come.
Exactly where Bungaree finishes up is going to be determined against Dunnstown, Newlyn, Gordon, Hepburn, Skipton and potentially Learmonth, Buninyong and Clunes.
All Bungaree can do right now though is keep winning and a sixth win will have it within touching distance of locking in a finals berth.
Bungaree has lost injured Joel Gallagher (ankle) and Jesse Sardo (quadricep), and brings back Chris Cowan and Jack Walter.
SELECTION: Demons
This could be Beaufort's chance to finally get on the board.
The Crows have performed well below expectations and they will be scratching their heads as to what has gone wrong.
Here is the opportunity to put that behind them against a Daylesford which has had a contrasting few weeks - going from getting a first win of the season to running into a fired up Springbank.
Bulldogs will be best to put that behind them and hope they can rediscover what they showed against Rokewood-Corindhap.
Beaufort is certainly potentially better than its record shows.
The Crows have top-end talent, but it is all about confidence.
Get that back with a good start and they are right in this.
Injuries once again have not helped Beaufort though, with joint coach Mitch Jenkins out with a recurrence of a hamstring injury and Brendan Howard again sidelined.
Jeknins was initially sidelined in round one and hit more trouble on his return last round.
Clayton Jardine also suffered a hamstring strain in his senior debut for the Crows.
Noah Leckie does return though after recovering from the effects of concussion in round five.
Daylesford gets star Michael Cummings back after a week off with Jared Hall and Joel Brown, but remains without Tasmanian-based Jake Briggs and Sam Adams.
SELECTION: Crows
Springbank and Dunnstown go into battle wanting to make an early claim for a top four finish.
There is a long way to go, but this match could have a say in which of the two gets the double chance.
Dunnstown lost just two home and away games last year - one at the hands of the Tigers.
Each has been a little slower to get going this season, but right now they look to be back on track.
For Springbank it has been all about getting the right personnel back on the park.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis said this was a "massive game", with a win essential if they were to keep in touch with the top four.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the Towners were on the right track and coming off a game in which they had played some impressive football.
They are hoping to have defender Pat Britt (hamstring) back with Simon Mackie, while Ryan Walsh (shoulder) is out.
Springbank's build back to full strength takes another big stride forward with the coach Andrew Challis making his return.
Challis strained a hamstring in round three, forcing the midfielder/forward to sit out the past three games
He covers the loss of Matt Lakey (shoulder).
SELECTION: Towners
It is crunch time for these two.
Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap clash at Smythesdale in a game which can send their seasons in polar opposite directions.
With each sitting on just two wins, a third right now is of the utmost importance.
While the Grasshoppers are potentially at a point of no return when looking at finals hopes, Learmonth coach Jake Dunne believes the Lakies have the time and draw to turn its fortunes around to get the eight or nine wins required to make a run at finals.
While Dunne is not contemplating missing out on a win, he said Learmonth was not at the point where one loss would signal the end of the line.
He did emphasise though that a loss to the Grasshoppers would be alarming.
Dunne said the Lakies had had a tough draw to begin the season and their form had been good enough to get some momentum going.
Learmonth gets Connor Smith back from suspension, but Max Rowe is unavailable and Dunne says there is some doubt over star midfielder Will Green (calf).
The Grasshoppers will line up much stronger with Jackson Ford, and Aaron Gercovich returning to their midfield, and ruckman Dan Christie and defenders Joel Bragagnolo and Tom Fagg also back.
Tristan Weightman has been selected for his first senior appearance since 2019.
SELECTION: Lakies
SKIPTON will keep its winning run going.
Waubra won this corresponding fixture last season before getting thrashed by the Emus in an elimination final.
Skipton is finals bound again, but it is a much different story for Waubra and it is impossible to see the fortunes of either changing course in this encounter.
The Emus took a while to get going, but now it is full steam ahead and a top four finish is not out of the question.
For the Roos, it is all about being patient and waiting for the right moment to get their first win.
There are still quite a few hard days ahead for Waubra and this might be one of them.
Making it all the tougher are injuries to three important players.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said Scott Whiting and Geordie Lukich might have played their last games of the season after each suffered serious hamstring tears.
In addition, Brandon Green has a foot problem keeping him out of action.
The Roos get back Peter Feaver and Caleb McGrath after being unavailable.
Skipton has match-winner Mitch Gilbert available again, but Andrew Pitson is missing after one game back.
SELECTION: Emus
Hepburn and Buninyong go into battle stung after losses.
However, the Burras are much better placed with it being their first for the season.
Although a defeat to Newlyn was not desirable, injuries were a factor leading into the game and during the contest.
Consequently, Hepburn has lost influential ruckman Sean Tighe (groin) and Cooper Bath (knee), and are still without Brad and Mitch McKay, who with the upcoming break for the long weekend next have been given more time to get over hamstring issues.
Good news though is the return of Jackson Carrick, Liam O'Halloran and Bryce Coffey.
Despite all the player movement, Hepburn should bounce back.
Buninyong badly needs a win.
Coach Shaun O'Loughlin has not been disappointed with what the Bombers have shown despite the lack of success.
"We've played 18 reasonable quarters and two ordinary ones."
He said hopefully they could start turning this form into wins.
Lachlan Atkinson (concussion) is out and play maker Jarrod Rodgers remains on the sidelines.
Mitch Warner returns for Buininyong.
SELECTION: Burras
