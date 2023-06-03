Ten years after graduating from Damascus College, the ties to her former school remain strong for artist Shelby Sherritt.
It was not until after she left school, and survived a rare form of cancer when she was 20, that she rediscovered a passion for ceramic art which has now rekindled her relationship with the school.
Ms Sherritt was last month named as the Damascus College 2023 Alumni Art Prize winner with a piece of her work now on prominent display at the school after giving a speech there about her journey from a Damascus student to being a significant social media content creator who showcases her art for international audiences.
She was also part of the recent Ballarat Heritage Festival Craft Lab at Ballarat Mining Exchange where she exhibited her slip cast pottery and passed on skills and knowledge about the art.
Ms Sherritt was diagnosed with appendiceal and bowel cancer in 2016 and during six gruelling months of treatment she rediscovered her love of art, and found working with clay therapeutic.
When she returned to university after finishing treatment six months of gruelling treatment she returned to university and chose to study ceramics alongside her social work degree subjects.
"I learned the basics around safety, wheel throwing, hand building and glaze application to get the beginner skills. I took them away and learned the rest from social media, research and my own discovery," she said.
"I wouldn't go back to another medium now. I have fallen head over heels for clay."
Damascus College launched their Alumni Art Prize in 2014 for a past student or staff member to create a piece of artwork exploring the school's motto 'To Live by the Light of Christ'.
It was a work experience student who prompted Ms Sherritt to make a submission for the award, which also comes with a $2000 prize.
IN OTHER NEWS
"My art is a combination of my love for the environment surrounding Damascus as well as following my path with the guidance of love, light and support to create pottery that inspires others to be true to themselves and follow their own passions," she wrote.
"Being chosen as the Damascus College art prize winner gave me time to be thoughtful and reflective, a luxury I don't always have when producing pieces for my business".
After graduating from university, Ms Sherritt worked as a social worker before videos she made of her ceramic creations, many of which feature an Australian flora and fauna theme, became a hit on social media and she decided to make ceramics her career.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.