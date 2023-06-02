The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Crews rush to Yendon housefire

By The Courier
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters on the roof of a Yendon property after a fire on Friday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Firefighters on the roof of a Yendon property after a fire on Friday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Fire crews quickly extinguished a fire at a house in Yendon on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.