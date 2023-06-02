Crews rush to Yendon housefire

Fire crews quickly extinguished a fire at a house in Yendon on Friday.
A CFA spokesperson said crews from Buninyong and Mount Buninyong, as well as Fire Rescue Victoria crews, were called to a house on Yendon Number 1 Road about 12.06pm.
It's understood several children had to evacuate the home after the fire spread from a fireplace.
Crews were previously called to a fire at the house in 2019.
The incident follows a tragic fatal crash in Dereel earlier on Friday, and an incident in Bunkers Hill where a driver crashed into a cow.
