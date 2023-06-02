Ballarat, Bendigo juniors continue rivalry | boys', girls' squads

Ballarat and Bendigo junior footballers clash for the time-honoured Goldfields Trophy at Bendigo on Saturday.
Seven matches will be contested at the Epsom/Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Schedule:
Under-14 boys, 9.45am
Under-13 boys, 10am
Under-14 girls, 11.30am
Under-15 boys, 11.35am
Under-16 girls, 1pm
Under-18 girls, 1.25pm
Under-16 boys, 2.50pm
As well as the Goldfields Trophy, a youth girls shield will also be presented.
UNDER-13 BOYS
B: Patrick Grey (Bacchus Marsh), Levis Sanders (Darley), Angus Verberne (Storm)
HB: Jackson Moneghetti (Ballarat Swans), Noah Munro (Storm), Jackson Kane (North Ballarat)
C: Luke Irvin (East Point), Freddie Young (Lake Wendouree), Will Eckel (Redan)
HF: Griffen Edwards (Darley), Cooper Kennedy (Ballarat Swans), George Farrell (East Point)
F: Tyler Borg (Bacchus Marsh), Jayden Smith (Darley), Kayden Jordan (Redan)
R: Jed Gurnett (Sebastopol), Whitti Kilmartin (Darley), Lenny Driscoll (North Ballarat),
Inter: Tom Sheridan (Sebastopol), Archer Sutton (Sebastopol), Nick Ward (East Point), Oliver Power (Ballarat Swans), Charli Reid (Lake Wendouree), John Lang (Redan)
UNDER-14 BOYS
B: Ollie Fitzgerald (Lake Wendouree), Lachlan Pring (Storm), Ky Geljon (East Point)
HB: Sonni Te Moananui (East Point), James Sheehan (Storm), Emerton Hooper (Storm)
C: Tyson Walsh (Storm), Xavier Cummins (North Ballarat), Mitch Ward (North Ballarat)
HF: Archer Beattie (North Ballarat) Lucas Byrne (Storm), Billy O'Kelly (Mt Clear)
F: Oscar Henderson (Mt Clear), Riley Cook (Bacchus Marsh), Lachlan Petrie (Ballarat)
R: Ruot Lual (East Point), Jet Darcy (Darley), Hamish Birkett (Lake Wendouree)
Inter: Alexander Burke (East Point), Lewis McDaid (Bacchus Marsh), Oliver Cape (Darley), Patrick McKenna (North Ballarat)
Emerg: Sam Finch (Mount Clear), Mitchell Korosec (Ballarat), Xavier Johnston (Bacchus Marsh)
UNDER-15 BOYS
B: Cole Hutchinson (Mt Clear), Luke Shea (Darley), Harry Scardamaglia (Bacchus Marsh)
HB: Ethan Drever (Swans), Jake Abrams (North Ballarat), Jacob Hutchinson (North Ballarat)
C: Armi Wakefield (Bacchus Marsh), Oscar Stone (North Ballarat) Archie Todd (Lake Wendouree)
HF: Sean Mason (Mt Clear), Luka White (Ballarat Swans), Riley Hiscock (East Point)
F: Kai Watkins (Darley), Angus Morgan (Bacchus Marsh) Cooper Beseler (North Ballarat)
R: Gus O'Donnell (Bacchus Marsh), Ethan Kutchel (Mt Clear), Zac Dalli (Bacchus Marsh)
Inter: Kade Della-Bosca (Darley), Will Palmer (North Ballarat), Aiden McGuigan (North Ballarat), Jock McDougall (Redan)
Emerg: Charlie Mahncke (Lake Wendouree), Chris Richardson (Redan)
UNDER-16 BOYS
B: Tristan Leyshan (Lake Wendouree), Luke Connolly (North Ballarat), Elliot Bushell (Redan)
HB: Cody Salmon (Bacchus Marsh), Jacob Martin (Bacchus Marsh), Oliver Pittard (Redan)
C: Wilbur Shea (North Ballarat), Lincoln Koliba (Lake Wendouree), Dean Harten (Redan)
HF: Jackson McInerney (North Ballarat), Fraser Molan (Mt Clear), Baxter Horsburgh (North Ballarat),
F: Hunter Tudball (Bacchus Marsh), Sam Kallio (Redan), Sam Sutton (Ballarat)
R: Tessloach Lual (East Point), Harvey Lewis (North Ballarat), Dylan Hiscock (East Point)
Inter: Jye Mullane (Sebastopol), Lachie Clark (Redan), Kade Hilton (Bacchus Marsh), Bailey Mckay (Redan)
Emerg: Lachie Martin (Redan), Flynn Smith (Bacchus Marsh), Shannon Taylor (Ballarat)
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Bacchus Marsh: Anika Tran, Emily Kennedy
Storm: Sarah Burton, Ivy Roberts, Jessica Dawe, Selena Wakeling, Bella Govan, Abbey Bourke, Macy Irvin, Isabelle Harrison
Darley: Charli Parsons-Jones, Evie Johnson, Janaya Edwards, Tahlia Dodd, Emily Kakosche
East Point: Maddison Couzens, Annie Early
North Ballarat: Laila West, Amy Antrobus, Chloe Dellar, Audrey Murnane
Redan: Imogen, Poppie Keirl, Tessa Wilson
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Bacchus Marsh: Ruby Thomas, Emma Stewart, Lara Johnston, Amy Kerton, Alyssa Wheream, Summer Marchewka
Storm: Jessica Walters, Jordan Brown, Alynta Ribbons, Maya Scott, Elsie Conroy, Sara Kennedy
Darley: Maddison James
East Point: Kerisha Darroch, Madi Dixon
Lake Wendouree: Macy Burrows, Una Laughton-Jones
North Ballarat: Lara Gollan, Milly Shortal
Redan: Elsie Day, Freya Palmer, Laura George, Alcicia Buckland, Kate Knight, Emily Johnston
UNDER-18 GIRLS
Bacchus Marsh: Indi Stanley, Caitlin Mai, Ella Bradbury, Christine Oliver, Tansey Sewymour
Storm: Lucy Eales, Charley Gartlan
Ballarat Swans: Chloe Everett, Alexandria Gladman, Lucy Wilkins, Imogen O'Brien
Darley: Matilda Rawlings
East Point: Jessice Robertson, Lianah Darcy, Megan O'Beirne
Lake Wendouree: Sarah Hanmer, Jessie Hanmer, Madelain Ogden, Ella Flamsteed
North Ballarat: Kylah Thompson
Redan: Finley Fraser, Sienna Robertson, Lucy Ross, Lara Pinder
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.