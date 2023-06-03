A bold vision to become Australia's first regional city powered by 100 per cent renewable energy is generating buzz across Ballarat, with businesses and households promised substantial benefits by taking part.
The Ballarat Energy Network invites all sectors of the community to collaborate to locally own, distribute and profit from electricity production, at the same time boosting resilience against outages and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
The brainchild of membership-based organisation Committee for Ballarat (CfB), the project has already won the support of local and state governments, the business sector, and local schools and community groups - all of which were represented at a launch event at the Mercure Hotel on Friday.
CfB chief executive Michael Poulton told The Courier the idea was for business, industry, and residential homes to aggregate the energy they produce through infrastructure such as solar panels, distribute it locally, and then export the excess into the National Energy Market.
The result would be a locally-owned energy network that retains the profits of trading in energy within the local community.
Mr Poulton said CfB business members including Mars, Haymes Paint, Central Highlands Water and McCain Foods were keen to combine their individual efforts in the renewable energy space to achieve better results and equip Ballarat for the transition away from coal-fired power.
The benefits included more affordable, reliable and flexible energy for business, industry and the community; attracting new jobs to the region; and taking carbon out of the atmosphere to help reduce the impacts of climate change.
"There's a real appetite from our members and from businesses in Ballarat to say we get there faster, we get there with better outcomes if we work collectively together," Mr Poulton said.
"There are literally thousands of [solar panels] around the city, none of which are connected, other than through the national energy grid.
"The whole model is about saying how do we collect and combine and orchestrate the local generation capacity to then be used locally, distributed locally, and then exported out into the grid."
While there is no timeline for implementation, Mr Poulton said the 2028 closure of Victoria's largest coal-fired power station meant "this has to be done in this generation, in this decade".
The first step is to collect data on consumption loads and develop a business case demonstrating the project's commercial viability.
It's something that has never been attempted on a scale as large as Ballarat, but has seen success in smaller Victorian communities such as Newstead and Yackandandah.
More infrastructure and investment will be needed "in every element," Mr Poulton said.
"There's no silver bullet so it's wind, solar, storage, it's bio energy, it's pumped hydro, it's hydrogen, there's a whole range of technologies that will deliver the energy we need for renewables to pick up the load that coal-fired power is currently delivering."
The hope is that Ballarat's model will be replicable in other regional cities around Australia.
