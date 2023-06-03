A country homestead occupied by five generations of the Edmonston family is facing demolition.
"Lintel Grange" at 127 Edmonston Road, Addington, is to be demolished and replaced with a new five-bedroom house in the same area, according to a planning permit application.
The proposal is stated as the "development of a replacement dwelling and on-site wastewater treatment system", in the application being advertised with the City of Ballarat.
The application includes concept plans of the new weatherboard home and a geologist's report which explores a suitable type of onsite wastewater management system for the planned development.
The report says the existing homestead and septic tank are to be demolished and removed, and a new dwelling with on-site effluent treatment is to be built in the same area.
The proposed development, which includes a swimming pool, is expected to cost $2 million.
The property is zoned as farming and its current use is rural residential and farming. The land size is 32 hectares.
The plan to demolish the country homestead has concerned the Ballarat Heritage Watch group, with a social media post asking people to object the proposal because the home has "identified heritage values".
Scotland's Charles Edmonston arrived in Victoria in 1851 and built "Lintel Grange", taking up residence in the 1860s. He married Elizabeth Leys in 1862.
A farmer, Mr Edmonston was a member of the Ballarat Shire Council and served as president for two years. He was a justice of the peace, an active member of the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society and treasurer of the Waubra Fix this textPresbyterian Church.
Mr Edmonston died at "Lintel Grange" in 1906 aged 85, leaving his estate to sons Charles Edmonston and Donald Bell Edmonston.
The proposal to bulldoze the homestead follows the demolition of a Sovereign Hill-owned 1890s house at Golden Point on Tuesday.
The City of Ballarat said the Magpie Street house, owned by former mine manager John Pearce, could not be saved after a fire severely damaged the building.
The planning permit application is currently being advertised with the City of Ballarat and can be viewed at the eServices website.
