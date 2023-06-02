Springbank stars Stephen Staunton and Chris Quinlan are on target to play for the first time this year shortly after the mid-season King's Birthday long weekend break in the Central Highlands Football League.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis expects each to be back in round eight or nine.
Staunton has been unavailable owing to family commitments, while Quinlan had shoulder surgery in the off-season.
Their return will cap off the re-ignition of the Tigers' season after launching their campaign with significantly depleted ranks.
They were key components in Springbank reaching last year's grand final, with Staunton kicking 78 goals.
Challis said Quinlan would most likely have a run in the reserves, while Staunton would almost certainly go straight into the seniors.
Their returns are spot on with what Challis predicted and hoped for at the start of the year.
Springbank is away to Learmonth and home to Waubra in the first two weeks after the break.
Getting back into action in either of these rounds will give Staunton and Quinlan time to get into full stride in time for a run of big games in July, when the Tigers face Newlyn, Gordon and Hepburn.
They will add to six grand final players Springbank has been able to get back over the past few rounds.
They include coach Andrew Challis, back from a hamstring strain to face Dunnstown at Wallace on Saturday.
Springbank is fifth with four wins after six rounds and Dunnstown ninth with three wins.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
