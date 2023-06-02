The Courier
CHFL: Staunton, Quinlan on target for Springbank return

By David Brehaut
June 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Springbank forward Stephen Staunton. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Springbank stars Stephen Staunton and Chris Quinlan are on target to play for the first time this year shortly after the mid-season King's Birthday long weekend break in the Central Highlands Football League.

