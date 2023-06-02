Moments that can change lives forever

The police must get tired of saying it but the message doesn't change; "Driving is a responsibility not a right," "In the wrong conditions or the wrong hands, a car is a deadly weapon."
The problem is these sensible words become little more than a sound bite if they don't penetrate the minds of drivers.
The TAC has spent decades and millions trying to reframe these messages to different audiences but this year and particularly the last month - 17 lives lost in the last two weeks - indicate that on country roads particularly, these messages are not cutting though.
For every crash there are multiple factors involved and naturally the higher speeds of country roads will mean any accident has more severe consequences but it is several other elements that point to worrying trends with deadly consequences.
Road safety experts like Donald Gibb, who have been at the heart of the road safety messaging for decades, have seen some significant wins; most notably drink-driving and seatbelt rules. Both have literally saved thousands of lives in Victoria over five decades.
Road engineering and car safety features have also made huge advances that can protect the safety of the fragile lives that hurtle around at speeds that once were incomprehensible.
But now we are seeing accidents where drivers and passengers are flaunting those rules and ignoring features as basic as seatbelts that could save their lives.
Young people are always prone to that little bit more risk-taking and this escalates for young males, a group tragically over represented in the historical road fatalities and injuries.
But something is going wrong in 2023 when these same groups are unable to envisage or even anticipate what the consequences of their riskier behaviour could be.
This is not just about speed, it can all too easily include trying to push through fatigue that is overcoming a driver or something as momentary as the distraction of a phone.
The shock messages of past generations do not seem to have the same resonance. Clearly a new approach to education and impact needs to be considered.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.