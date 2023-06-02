The Courier
Road toll indicates safety messaging is not cutting through

By Editorial
June 3 2023 - 4:00am
Moments that can change lives forever
The police must get tired of saying it but the message doesn't change; "Driving is a responsibility not a right," "In the wrong conditions or the wrong hands, a car is a deadly weapon."

