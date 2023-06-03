NURSE Jaymee Goldsmith wants to fill a gap for people facing a deadly disease that not many want to talk about - bowel cancer.
Ms Goldsmith is the region's first Bowel Care Nurse, taking on an advocacy and support role akin to McGrath Breast Care Nurse or prostate cancer specialist nurse Gay Corbett.
Her role comes as cases of bowel cancer, a disease widely regarded as a 50-plus problem, has almost tripled among young people aged 15 to 24.
Bowel cancer is Australia's second biggest cancer killer, claiming about 100 lives each week. It is the deadliest cancer for people aged 25 to 44, largely because it is diagnosed too late.
Young people with bowel cancer symptoms may make 10 or more visits to a general practitioner before being diagnosed due to age bias, experts report in a study from Macquarie University's Australian Institute of Health Innovation released this week.
Australia's free national bowel screening program does not kick in until a person is 50 years old.
Ms Goldsmith is passionate about raising awareness and support due to her own personal experience with bowel cancer. But she was largely drawn to the role through her extensive nursing experience in the intensive care unit and working with the Royal College of Surgeons.
"We are lagging behind statistics when it comes to bowel cancer. Unfortunately it's really on the rise among young people - it's on the rise across the board but particularly in young people," Ms Goldsmith said.
"...Previously when bowel cancer patients came through, there was no central contact point of someone who could guide them through [on the journey]. In between appointments, historically any questions or clarity really had to wait."
Funding for Ms Goldsmith's position was made through Bowel Cancer Australia with support from the Dry July Foundation. She has been working two days a week with patients at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Ballarat Hospital to improve patient experience.
Ms Goldsmith said it had been challenging to effectively start the role from scratch but she had been warmly received by patients. Anything to help lighten a patient's load was important to Ms Goldsmith who said it could be overwhelming to juggle appointments, information and resources.
Ms Goldsmith can also leverage Bowel Cancer Australia's network and resources more directly for patients.
Her role is there for all bowel cancer patients in the region, including those who are no longer actively on chemotherapy.
Grampians Health colorectal surgeon and robotic surgery medial lead Carolyn Vasey said her team was confident Ms Goldsmith's experience would make a significant difference in the lives of bowel cancer patients.
"Having a Nurse coordinator can have a positive impact on patient experience," Dr Carolyn Vasey said.
More than 15,500 Australians are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year - about 300 a week - including 1,680 people under the age of 50.
Almost 99 per cent of bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated when detected early, according to Bowel Cancer Australia.
The peak advocacy body has been promoting the BOWEL acronym to raise awareness for symptoms: Blood in your poo; Obvious change in bowel habit; Weight loss you cannot explain; Extreme tiredness for no reason; Lump or swelling in your abdomen.
The Macquarie University study found young people could spend between three months and five years seeing multiple doctors before diagnosis. On top of impacting survival rates, delayed diagnosis can increase the need for aggressive treatment and affect fertility.
June is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.
FRIENDS of artist Emma Barrance-Kelly are rallying to build on the work she was passionate about in fostering creative talents of people living with disability.
Ms Barrance-Kelly died with bowel cancer last year. For her 40th birthday in 2019, her wish had been for friends to donate jars of coins to support a fundraising campaign for Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre's Wellness Centre.
Together they raised more than $6582 in loose change.
In her memory, a collective of friends are now rallying to raise $2500 to establish the Emma Barrance Inclusive Arts Award with the Ballarat Arts Foundation.
They say Ms Barrance-Kelly had an inspiring career for 20 years and always maintained an ethos of giving back to community through her work in the arts and disability sectors, including a long-standing connection with BAF.
They aim for the award to be granted to an artist who identifies as having a disability and makes significant contributions in the same spirit as their friend to the arts sector for people living with a disability.
Ms Barrance-Kelly founded the Arthur Gallery, which evolved into Arthur Creative, in programs to improve access to the arts for people living with a disability in the region. She also worked as an arts and cultural development coordinator for City of Ballarat.
Ms Barrance-Kelly stepped away from her work in 2018 when diagnosed with a tumour in her bowel, aged 38.
Donations to the award can be made via ballaratartsfoundation.org.au and when asked to notify someone of your donation, mark ea@ballaratartsfoundation.org.au with the message "Emma Barrance".
