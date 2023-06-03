The Courier
Grampians Health's first bowel cancer care nurse Jaymee Goldsmith

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 3 2023 - 3:30pm
Grampians Health bowel cancer nurse Jaymee Goldmith with colorectal surgeon Carolyn Vasey aim to improve patient outcomes and support.
NURSE Jaymee Goldsmith wants to fill a gap for people facing a deadly disease that not many want to talk about - bowel cancer.

