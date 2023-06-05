A magistrate has warned a 19-year-old of "playing with fire", now that he is old enough to faces charges in the adult Magistrates' Court.
James Turner, 19, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday to plead guilty to charges of vehicle theft, bearing stolen number plates and weapons charges.
The court was told on the afternoon of December 28, 2022, Turner called a taxi to collect him and a female associate from an address in Mount Pleasant.
The pair asked to be dropped off at a Ballarat North address, but halfway through the trip redirected the taxi driver to drop them off at another Ballarat North address.
Unable to pay the taxi's $25 fare, the pair left to get money from inside the unit they were dropped off at.
The taxi driver kept a bag belonging to Turner in the car while he went inside.
Turner returned and tried to pay for the trip with a Kmart gift card.
When the driver refused the payment method, Turner became agitated, and started threatening the driver.
As the driver drove off from Turner, he smashed the passenger side mirror with his fist.
The driver went to the Ballarat Police Station after the incident, and handed the bag left behind by Turner over.
Police found a kitchen knife and infringement notice with Turner's name on it inside of the bag.
He was arrested for the incident on January 4, 2023.
Later that month, on the afternoon of January 8, Turner and two co-accused were witnessed attempting to break into a Mitsubishi Lancer parked near the North Melbourne train station.
One of Turner's co-accused was seen jimmying something into the car's door lock, whilst Turner and his associate kept watch.
The group became suspicious of the member of the public witnessing the incident and began to confront him.
The witness left the scene and called the police, who arrived and arrested two of the three, including Turner.
Police found a kitchen knife tucked into Turner's waistband, and a garden saw, small metal blade, black gloves and a small lockpicking tool in his possession.
An attempt to arrest Turner was made at about 9.25am on February 4, 2023, while he sitting in a stolen Ford Falcon ute in Sebastopol.
Police approached the stationary vehicle in an attempt to arrest Turner, who opened the door, grabbed and pushed a police officer to get away.
He then ran off down Birdwood Avenue.
Turner also pleaded to multiple petrol thefts across Ballarat.
He was arrested and placed into custody for the offending on March 19, 2023, for 75 days in custody up to Friday's hearing.
Turner had also spent 155 days in jail in the lead up to a preceding County Court hearing, which took place in late 2022.
He was place on a Community Corrections Order as a result.
Turner's lawyer Adrian Paull said with the amount of time Turner had spent in custody at an early stage of adulthood, he risked becoming institutionalised.
"We have a young person, there is some disadvantage there, who has now spent 230 days of his adult life in custody," Mr Paull said.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytwoycz agreed with the lawyer about the risks further imprisonment posed.
"You are really playing with fire now in the adult jurisdiction," Magistrate Mykytowycz said.
"For you to be able to break this pattern of behaviour is going to take some effort on your part... you have to be wanting to make that effort.
"It doesn't take much to become institutionalised, and to feel more comfortable in custody than out of it... we are trying to break that cycle that you are just about to enter."
Turner was sentenced to 75 days imprisonment, recognised as already being served.
