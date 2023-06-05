The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Teen in court over taxi damage, warned about continued offending

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 5 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has warned a 19-year-old of "playing with fire", now that he is old enough to faces charges in the adult Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.