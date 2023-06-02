Not much surprises Sergeant Craig Kelso anymore.
The Highway Patrol officer said 36 years of Transpoort Accident Commission statistics painted a fairly accurate picture of the work he was dealing with daily across the Ballarat and Moorabool police service areas.
It usually involved young men in their early 20s, drivers on roads they were not used to, cars running off the bitumen, long weekends and head-on crashes..
"Looking at these figures, the biggest thing that jumps out to me is the number of male drivers aged 21 to 25 who are dying in crashes," the Moorabool Highway Patrol sergeant said.
"They're coming off the road - and it's almost always between 2 and 9pm.
"In fact it's not just Ballarat or Moorabool - this is across the board in all LGAs across western Victoria."
The worst-affected age group for fatalities was males aged 21-25.
"I'd say when drivers start and first get their licence (as teenagers), they start off behaving in a safe way," Sergeant Kelso said.
"After a while they get confident - and then they get over-confident.
"That might explain why those drivers are in their early 20s."
Across the Ballarat council area there has been a steady decline in the road toll.
In 1987 the City saw 11 road deaths (including 10 males). In 1991 it was down to eight (including seven men) after dramatic TAC advertising was introduced.
In the year before the pandemic Ballarat saw two fatalities (both men) - and in 2022 there were four (including 3 males).
Where drivers survive a crash and end up in hospital, the data also overwhelmingly pointed to men.
For accidents that happened within the City of Ballarat between 2000 and 2022, 1087 males and 774 females were hospitalised.
Again, males outnumbered females in the Moorabool, Golden Plains, Hepburn and Pyrenees shires.
Among the victims who were hospitalised, Ballarat also saw a greater number of people over 60 (438) than surrounding shires.
"A lot of that would be to do with the ageing population and people moving from small towns to retire in Ballarat and be closer to hospitals and other facilities," Sergeant Kelso said.
"That might explain why they're over-represented across the driver population. It's not necessarily because they've done anything wrong.
"The other thing is, you might be an older person who's moved to - or is travelling to - a new area and you're not familiar with the roads."
Lack of familiarity was also a factor in some rural crashes.
"City drivers may not be used to narrow country roads - and the fact you sometimes have to get off the bitumen to get out of the way," Sergeant Kelso said.
"That would explain the large number of head-on crashes across all our local council areas - and it's especially serious in Moorabool (52 since 1987).
"It has a lot of narrow country roads and for visitors, it's unfamiliar territory with speed limits they are not sure of. You're also looking at impairments - and fatigue is a big one.
"Anecdotally, I'd say a lot more of the accidents in Moorabool happen to people from outside the area rather than locals.
"My advice to anyone travelling along these roads is to learn the route and become familiar with where you are going first.
"You also have to drive to the conditions."
Sergeant Kelso said Ballarat consistently showed a pattern of crashes from 4pm to 7pm - while later accidents usually involved trucks and people who did not live in the area.
"The fact is that we have a major arterial leading out of the state that passes right through our region."
He said accidents in Moorabool also reflected altered peak times for commuter traffic to Melbourne.
"The Pyrenees and Hepburn areas have their individual issues as well - for example, accidents on bends in the road.
"But the consistent theme throughout the whole area is a single occupant, male, car running off the road and factors such as speed, alcohol and impairment."
Sergeant Kelso said every statistic had a human cost - and on many levels.
"It impacts heavily on family, friends and community.
"Remember, someone may be injured in an accident that requires long term care and it can add up to thousands, if not millions of dollars."
The Ballarat and Moorabool Highway Patrol units are now preparing for Operation Regal over the King's Birthday next weekend.
"We're going to throw as many resources as we can at this operation," Sergeant Kelso said.
"It's the last long weekend for quite a while and given that the road toll is ridiculously high it seems that some people are not heeding the message.
"Already we've seen around 40 more people die on Victorian roads this year than at the same time last year."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
