The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Every public toilet block costs ratepayers $21k a year.

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The underground Lake Wendouree toilet block has been closed since June 2021. File picture
The underground Lake Wendouree toilet block has been closed since June 2021. File picture

The annual costs of maintaining City of Ballarat's public toilets totals over a million dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.