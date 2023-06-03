This Ballarat artist is looking forward to exhibiting in her hometown after shows around the region.
Tarli Glover is the latest Old Butcher Shop Exhibitor, her display Familiar Ground draws inspiration from landscapes.
A particular focus of Ms Glover's is Lake Bolac, where her mother was from.
She describes her style as "semi-abstract", where she "flattens the picture plane" and uses lines to depict landscapes.
"Sometimes you can see recognisable things like hills and little tracks," Ms Glover said.
"I'm a bit obsessed with lines in landscape and all the work is based on the Western District and central Victoria."
While Ms Glover said she loved being outdoors, she tended to leave the painting to the studio. Instead she will paint from memory or use reference photos.
Most of the work is acrylic on canvas, although sometimes Ms Glover said she used board or high quality paper for her paintings.
READ MORE: An iconic artwork finds new home in Ballarat
She said the acrylic paint helped her achieve a layered look.
When painting on canvas, Ms Glover said a more textured look could come through, while on board she was able to be a bit rougher.
Although, she said you could manipulate most paints to dry slower or faster or look heavier when applied to canvas to cancel out the woven nature.
The landscape focus started for Ms Glover after the black summer bushfires.
"I really wanted to paint that and it was all about texture," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
"I had little fire trucks and utes and emergency vehicles all in there as well, amongst the vast black landscapes.
"Because I really liked the horizon line, I just sort of see that everywhere now."
Some of her work are in tray frames made out of bamboo in an effort to keep the pieces at an accessible point.
Familiar Grounds will be open every weekend, noon to 4pm, from June 3 to June 25 at 112 Seymour Street, Soldiers Hill. You can visit the gallery during the week by booking an appointment.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.