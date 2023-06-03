The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Tarli Glover's exhibition at the Old Butchers Shop Gallery

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 3 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Tarli Glover's exhibition titled Familiar Ground is the latest in the Old Butchers Shop Gallery. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Artist Tarli Glover's exhibition titled Familiar Ground is the latest in the Old Butchers Shop Gallery. Picture by Adam Trafford.

This Ballarat artist is looking forward to exhibiting in her hometown after shows around the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.