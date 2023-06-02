The Courier
Roads

Life turned upside down by drink driver at Trawalla

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
Ascot woman Jasmine Borg was treated for spinal injuries after the December 11 Trawalla crash and lost 10kg in 10 days. She still lives with pain caused by a broken collarbone. Picture supplied.
An Ascot crash survivor says she has a new understanding of the fragility of life - after a crash that she did not cause turned her future on its head.

Local News

