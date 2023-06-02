An Ascot crash survivor says she has a new understanding of the fragility of life - after a crash that she did not cause turned her future on its head.
Jasmine Borg has had to press pause her career as an agronomist as she deals with constant pain.
She is now desk-bound, cannot lift heavy objects, finds it hard to reach up, struggles to put her arm above her head - and for almost three months could not brush or wash her own hair without help..
Even clothing with straps still causes pain at the site of a plate for her broken collarbone.
The 22-year-old lost 10kg during her 10 days in hospital suffering nausea and vomiting.
Sadly it wasn't into a bucket or sink.
"I had broken vertebrae and they had to keep me completely still for days," Ms Borg said.
"If they didn't reach me in time I was vomiting on myself.
"I felt completely helpless.
"I wouldn't wish this on anyone.
"Police at the time said if the other driver had crashed into me just one second earlier, it would have been a triple fatality.
"You never know what could have been - but I do think about it all the time.
"These sorts of things give you a new perspective on life."
On 11 December 2022 Ms Borg was driving to Ararat to return the keys to her rental property.
She had just moved in with her partner - and there were two weeks to go until Christmas.
Life was good.
But at 10.50am it all changed.
The Toyota Rav 4 she was driving was struck by a Volkwagen that failed to halt at a stop sign.
The high-speed smash ripped a wheel and differential shaft from her Toyota RAV4 - and left her mechanically trapped in the vehicle.
Ms Borg did not know the case was in court - or the outcome - until she read it in The Courier.
The 20-year-old P-plater driving the other car blew 0.02 per cent - and told the Magistrate she had been at a Bachelors and Spinsters Ball the night before, consuming 18 cans of alcohol over a 13-hour period.
With emergency services flat out, it was also more than two-and-a-half hours before Ms Borg arrived at hospital in Ballarat.
Ms Borg said it was hurtful to witness groups of friends helping the other driver while she sat, trapped.
"I was conscious the whole time and saw the other people get out of their car.
"The other driver never approached me or spoke to me.
"She didn't render assistance.
"I had tried to move but was in so much pain.
"I had to activate my Apple Watch with my nose. I used the SOS swipe action that alerted emergency contacts in my phone.
"I remember trying to honk the horn continuously to get help and it felt like (the people at the scene) had not even recognised that I was there.
To add insult to injury, Ms Borg found out a week later the scene had been filmed and posted on Snapchat.
"How does someone think like that?
"Especially when the people in the car could be seriously hurt - and they haven't checked on them first."
Apart from the injuries, there are the ripples that will exist well into the future.
With the plate and broken collarbone, surgeons told Ms Borg breastfeeding would be difficult - if not impossible - due to nerve damage.
At the time of her accident her mother flew from Tasmania for three weeks - leaving a much younger brother behind with relatives over Christmas.
"It just displaced everyone at the time," she said.
"And it was also in the middle of harvest at the (grain) farm."
The long-winded logistics of replacing her RAV 4 included cancelling its South Australian registration - and organising a replacement from Tasmania.
She said that involved around $1000 in ferry costs.
New tyres and roadworthy checks also set her back more than $1800.
Ms Borg said she was stunned the drink-driver who caused the crash received a $1200 fine and a licence suspension.
"Three months without a licence and without being allowed to drive is one thing, but that's almost as long as it took for me to be (medically) allowed to drive," she said.
Ms Borg admitted she "was not doing well" while in hospital - and was referred to a psychologist.
Her disturbing weight loss also prompted dietician visits.
There are still multiple physiotherapy and hydrotherapy appointments each week - and one day, if all goes well, she hopes to have the painful plate removed.
"The last few months have been really average.
"In fact, that's not the right word.
"It's well and truly below-average."
One thing she is thankful for is an acquaintance who saw the accident in his rear-view mirror - and feared it was his wife, who had an identical Toyota.
It was his young daughter "aged around 11 or so" who made the call to triple-zero.
"My advice to anyone at an accident scene is to use your head and check on people.
"Don't assume they must be OK because they look OK from a distance.
"They could have internal bleeding or paralysis.
"And if it turns out you're the cause of the accident - you need to learn from it and grow up a bit."
Ms Borg said she was yet to see or hear the word "sorry":
"I think I'd like to see the apology letter that was mentioned in court. It had better be a bloody good letter."
In fact she said there had been no contact from the other driver.
"It's really not hard to reach out to people."
The 22-year-old said she still passed the notorious intersection near her home.
"When I finally went back to driving I was very anxious at first.
"It's a weird feeling but now I need to be in control of any car that I am in.
'I want to be the one driving.
"I'm very cautious."
Ms Borg said the "what ifs" still haunted her - and had affected her outlook on life.
"I used to be careful about going to bed on time.
"Now I don't worry so much about it.
"I'm spending a lot more time having fun with friends and family."
"You just don't think this sort of thing is going to happen to you."
