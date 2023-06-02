FINAL preening is underway for a big show set to get fans all up in a flap.
This is a chance to see the best of what one of Australia's favourite pets is all about.
Australian National Budgerigar Council is hosting its annual championship show for a two-day event in Ballarat.
The best birds from each state - Queensland has entrants from its north and south - in 28 varieties.
For judges a lot comes down to the looks with hens in a special class of their own largely because they are a "little behind" their male counterparts in presentation, according to Budgerigar Council of Victoria ring registrar Darren Macfarlane. Hens feathers tend to be a little rougher.
But for most Australians, they make for a great housemate.
"Nearly everybody you talk to either had or has a budgerigar as a pet," Mr Macfarlane said.
"They're the cheapest pet to keep. You really just need a birdcage with a bit of seed. They're a great companion."
IN OTHER NEWS
Some can talk. Mr Macfarlance said with the right care, attention and training from as young as five or six weeks old, you might be able to get a few words from a budgie.
Interstate contenders arrived on Friday and will have round the clock team carers during their stay in Ballarat.
Mr Macfarlane said the title hopefuls could make quite the noise when up in full voice together.
Budgerigars are bred to a colour standard in 27 hues, unlike parrots where new colour varieties and names are created.
Males typically range in shades of blue but Latino and Albino varieties could come in pinks.
The championship showings are based at Mercure Ballarat Hotel and Convention Centre.
Judging starts from 9am on Saturday and Sunday.
Single and double-day ticket passes are available.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.