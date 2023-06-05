Putting the best Australian books out there is Jodie Kellett and Bradley Shaw's passion.
The pair are behind Ballarat-based Shawline Publishing Group, which supports emerging Australian authors to publish their work and sell their books.
Ms Kellett and Mr Shaw expanded the business' online bookshop and opened The Independent Bookstore in Skipton Street, Ballarat Central.
After two years, it will close its doors in June so Ms Kellett, SPG managing partner, and Mr Shaw, SPG managing director, can focus on the publishing business and a new subscription service.
"The publishing business is growing so quickly, it's expanding, and we can't sustain the book shop because Jodie's time is needed in the publishing side," Mr Shaw said.
"We have always been selling our books through our website for our authors as well but we found 80 per cent of our books were selling online."
The new subscription service, Books@Home which launches in July, already has 400 subscribers.
"The interesting thing is the subscribers are not in primary locations like the Melbourne CBD, they are out in the regions where there are not a lot of bookshops and book access. We are accessing remote areas," Mr Shaw said.
Shawline Publishing publishes adult books and Shawline Playtime publishes children's books which are printed in Ballarat.
Ms Kellett said the bookstore was a representation of getting authors out into the community because it was hard for them being new authors.
"It will be very sad to close the doors but we are excited about the next opportunity," Ms Kellett said.
SPG will continue supporting emerging Australian authors.
"The mission was to give authors the service or support that wasn't in the market for them and give them a basis of achieving quality, affordability and getting distribution which a lot of self-publishing authors don't have," Mr Shaw said.
"We try to create opportunities for them and make sure they have a starting point."
The Independent Bookstore will close mid-June. It is open Tuesday to Saturday.
