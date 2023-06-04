Hoon driving will be on the agenda in the Grampians region this week.
The state government's Department of Transport and Planning is hosting an online community engagement session to gain an understanding of residents' perspectives on hooning.
The department is addressing hooning, or intentional high-risk driving, because it "can have devastating impacts to the safety of our roads and our communities".
A Sebastopol women told The Courier in November she was scared someone would be killed in her street due to hooning and irresponsible driving.
Michelle Bernard has lived in Grant Street for 16 years and witnessed "at least five serious" crashes a year. She said she saw drivers performing burnouts and speeding within the 50km/h road limit.
"When I hear a crash I always go out and check in case someone is hurt," Ms Bernard said.
"I'm scared that someday we're going to go out to an accident out the front - and someone will be killed. I just don't want to see that."
After an increase in reckless driving behaviour, which began during the coronavirus pandemic, the state government launched the Hooning in Victoria project.
The project involves engagement and research activities to better understand the impacts of hooning in the state and investigate options to enhance and support deterrence of hooning behaviours.
Victoria has some of the toughest anti-hoon legislation in Australia, with penalties including on-the-spot licence suspensions for excessive speeding and police powers to impound and permanently confiscate vehicles.
The free Hooning Community Engagement online session will provide the government with feedback and recommendations for consideration to enhance and support the deterrence of hoon driving.
It will be held online on Monday, June 5 from 1pm to 3pm. To reserve a spot, click here.
