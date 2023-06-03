The Courier
Creswick Road roundabout collision occurs after pedestrian incident

By Erin Williams
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:30pm
The drivers involved in the two-car collision were uninjured. Picture by Erin Williams
A two-car collision has occurred at one of Ballarat's busiest roundabouts.

