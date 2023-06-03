A two-car collision has occurred at one of Ballarat's busiest roundabouts.
The accident happened at the busy Creswick Road roundabout, near the Ballarat Library, on Saturday at 5.50pm.
Both drivers of the cars involved were uninjured, however the driver of a blue Mitsubishi was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital by ambulance for observation.
Ballarat police First Constable Jordan Bull said one vehicle was travelling southbound on Creswick Road, while the other vehicle was travelling eastbound on Doveton Street when the crash occurred.
"We will be conducting an investigation. Inquiries are still pending," First Constable Bull said.
The intersection remained open after the collision aside from the Doveton Street road where one of the vehicles stopped. The scene was cleared by 6.35pm after both vehicles were towed away.
The crash follows an incident at the same roundabout on Tuesday.
A woman appeared to have suffered a knee injury trying to cross Doveton Street (Midland Highway), between the Ballarat Library and a car dealership.
