Daylesford and Beaufort have played out the first draw of the Central Highlands Football League season.
The Bulldogs finished the better to chase down the Crows at Beaufort on Saturday.
Beaufort made most of the running after a bright start - leading at every change before Daylesford made one last surge to lock up the scores with 9.9 (63) to the home side's 10.3 (63).
Frustratingly, although it gives Beaufort its first premiership points of the season, it remains winless.
That was the only surprise result in a predictable round seven, which featured wins to the competition leaders.
The top seven teams are separated by just four premiership points at the moment.
+Clunes was the only top eight team to lose - doing down to Newlyn by 23 points at Clunes.
However, the Magpies retain eighth position going into the mid-season break for the King's Birthday long weekend.
They still have a a game break over the chasing pack, led by Dunnstown and Learmonth.
+Learmonth reignited its finals hopes with a commanding 45-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Smythesdale.
While the Lakies remain alive to play finals for a second year in a row, the Grasshoppers are now out of the hunt.
Learmonth took a grip on the game with a six-goal second term and did not look back as Damon Folkes (3 goals) and coach Jake Dunne (3 goals) capped off the work of a polished midfield led by Brenton Powell, Will Green, Harley Hunter and Cam Kimber.
+Bungaree finds itself unbeaten and on top of the ladder on percentage.
The Demons made it six wins on end as it handed Ballan a football lesson by 108 points at Bungaree.
+Hepburn dealt Buninyong a blow, winning by 14 points at Hepburn.
It was was another frustrating day for the Bombers after the scored were level at half-time.
While there was plenty to like about Buninyong, it leaves the Bombers with just one win and facing a big task to get into finals contention.
For Hepburn, it was just response it needed after losing Newlyn.
Jackson Carrick marked his return with four goals.
+Springbank also remains on a roll after proving too good for Dunnstown at Wallace.
The Tigers at the visitors chasing all day before winning by 46 points.
This has Springbank firmly in fifth, but leaves Dunnstown in ninth position with just three wins.
+Carngham-Linton returned from a bye with emphatic 58-point win over Creswick at Linton.
Four goals to the Saints in the second quarter was enough to break open the game.
BUINGAREE 24, 259.91; HEPBURN 24, 202.5; GORDON 24, 183,43; SKIPTON 24, 166.95; SPRINGBANK 20, 176.9; CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 133.8; NEWLYN 20, 128.65; CLUNES 126, 95.51; Dunnstown 23, 224.42; Learmonth 12, 93.85; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 83.8; Daylesford 6, 56.17; Buninyong 4, 80.51; Ballan 4, 41.25; Creswick 4, 41.03; Beaufort 2, 64.73; Ballan 0, 45.95
GOALS: Learmonth: D.Folkes 4, J.Dunne 3, W.Green 2, N.Gittings 2, D.Anderson 2, J.Graham 1, B.Powell 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: L.Colledge 2, M.Lockyer 1, P.Haberfield 1, C.Parkin 1, J.Morgan 1
BEST: Learmonth: N.McIntosh, M.Harbour, W.Green, D.Folkes, C.Kimber; Rokewood-Corindhap: J.Morgan, M.Aikman, R.Armstrong, A.Gercovich, M.Brehaut, Z.Priddle
GOALS: Skipton: R.Monument 3, B.Stevens 2, C.Banwell 1, J.Cusack 1, S.Willian 1, J.Maddock 1, P.Graham 1; Waubra: B.Colligan 2, T.Ford 2, I.Allan 1, D.Page 1, J.Lukich 1
BEST: Skipton: J.Mason, A.Twaddle, T.Hughes, R.Monument, P.Graham, S.Romeril; Waubra : C.Friend, A.McPherson, T.Ford, N.Moran, C.McGrath, H.Bond
GOALS: Newlyn: D.Fishwick 5, M.Darmody 4, J.Milne 1, C.Currie 1, D.Wehrung 1; Clunes: D.Bulluss 2, M.Wrigley 2, J.Thompson 1, J.Robertson 1, J.Fazio 1, R.Thompson 1
BEST: Newlyn: D.Fishwick, S.Willmott, T.Carey, P.Labbett, J.Fryar, D.Wehrung; Clunes: D.Bulluss, C.Newton, M.Kasparian, J.Simson, A.Riches, J.Robertson
GOALS: Carngham-Lintons: D.O'Brien 3, B.McDonald 2, M.Knight 2, N.O'Brien 1, T.Raven 1, M.Giddings 1, B.Benson 1; Creswick: R.Pearson 2, B.Sternberg 1
BEST: Carngham-Linton: M.Knight, N.O'Brien, K.Raven, J.O'Brien, T.Scoble, J.Foley; Creswick: L.Blake, J.Antonio, D.Whitfield, E.Henderson, A.Sedgwick, K.Irvan
GOALS: Bungaree: J.Mahar 4, J.Butler 4, J.Murphy 2, B.Dodd 2, L.Fitzpatrick 2, T.Wakefield 1, I.Quick 1, L.Thornton 1, J.Walter 1; Ballan: S.Long 1, J.Kurzman 1
BEST: Bungaree: J.Butler, A.Browning, B.Simpson, D.Murphy, A.Gillett, J.Mahar; Ballan: H.Bongart, L.Conlan, J.Homewood, J.Kurzman, S.Long, E.Shaw
GOALS: Hepburn: J.Carrick 4, A.McKay 3, K.Yanner 2, M.Banner 1, B.Pedretti 1, D.Dennis 1; Buninyong: D.Micallef 3, A.Domic 2, J.Milgate 2, L.Burbidge 1, J.Morgan 1, T.Mookhoek 1
BEST: Hepburn: J.Hogan, K.Yanner, Z.Kupsch, J.Carrick, R.Ferraro, F.Anscombe; Buninyong: A.Domic, M.Warner, D.Micallef, L.Burbidge, A.Hart, T.Mookhoek
GOALS: Beaufort : D.Jones 4, T.Haase 2, C.Mahony 1, L.Cox 1, F.Kellett 1, A.Gerrard 1; Daylesford Seniors: T.Hunt 3, M.Cummings 2, J.French 1, T.Nesbitt 1, J.McNamara 1
BEST: Beaufort: not supplied; Daylesford: B.Jones, X.Walsh, M.Cummings, L.Hall, T.Nesbitt, T.Hunt
GOALS: Springbank: D.Shelley 4, T.Finco 3, B.Haintz 2, M.Doll 1, S.Donegan 1, B.Maher 1, H.Twaits 1, R.Maher 1, J.Curran 1; Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 3, K.Dickson 2, D.Simpkin 1, W.Henderson 1, S.Mackie 1
BEST: Springbank: B.Haintz, K.Maher, J.Simpson, T.Finco, J.Thompson, J.Curran; Dunnstown: K.Dickson, F.Stevenson, B.Leonard, W.Henderson, B.Cracknell, R.Adams
